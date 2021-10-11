VIDEO: Manny Baby – “Have You Ever”
Manny Baby recently dropped a video, and he’s telling street tales on “Have You Ever.” The track is set to a beat that has just a touch of the Milwaukee underground bounce to it, all the while rapping about hustling and getting money up by any means necessary. There’s an unrelenting nature to Manny Baby’s swagger, and whether he’s racing down the streets in a three-wheeler or just chilling on a rooftop, he’ll be quick to tell you how he got there. Check out the Gonzales Visuals-directed clip for “Have You Ever” below:breakingandentering.net
Comments / 0