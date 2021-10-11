‘As We See It’: Amazon Unveils a First Look at Jason Katims’ Next Series (PHOTOS)
Amazon has unveiled its first look at , the latest project from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood producer Jason Katims. The upcoming series has yet to set a premiere, but new photos offer viewers their first glimpse at what they can expect from the drama. As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), three friends and 20-something roommates who all happen to be on the autism spectrum.homenewshere.com
Comments / 0