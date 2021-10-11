CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joliet, IL

Joliet Police “Battle Buddy” Program Receives Local Donation

qrockonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, October 8, 2021, representatives from Country Financial presented members of the Joliet Police Department’s “Battle Buddy” veteran crisis intervention program with a donation of $1,500.00 to further assist Joliet area military veterans. The donation was made possible through Country Financials’ Operation Helping Heroes program, which provides funding for first responders, military, and veteran organizations, as well as teachers. The Battle Buddy program includes a select group of Joliet Police Officers who have served in all branches of the military and, when/if available, will be dispatched to calls for despondent and/or suicidal veterans & active military members. Currently, there are 27 JPD sworn personnel in the program (ranging in rank from Officer to Deputy Chief), all of whom have volunteered and have taken critical incident crisis intervention training.

www.qrockonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Society
Joliet, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Joliet, IL
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden Supreme Court commission opposes adding justices

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court released its first report Thursday, suggesting that an expansion of the court would be unlikely to achieve balance and instead recommending the rotation of justices. "There are also reasons to doubt that Court expansion necessarily would produce benefits in terms of diversity of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Veteran#Military Veterans#Charity#Joliet Police Officers#Jpd#Battle Buddy Officers#The Va Hospital
ABC News

Prince William criticizes space tourism race, says focus should be on saving Earth

As Prince William prepares to deliver his Earthshot Prize to people saving the planet, he aimed some criticism at billionaires sending people to space. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," William, 39, said in a new BBC interview, referring to the current race for space tourism led by billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me -- that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy