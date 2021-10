With increased talk of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the rise of the Delta variant, restaurant owners are still adapting their dine-in operations to keep up with the times. As a part of this process, many operators have once again turned to outdoor dining as a lifeline to help recover lost revenue and make customers feel at ease. According to the National Restaurant Association's 2021 State of the Restaurant Industry report, 70 percent of consumers reported they would likely take a table outside if the conditions were right. With colder weather right around the corner for many parts of the country, now is the time for restaurant owners to utilize their POS technology to maximize outdoor dining profits and capitalize on the end of summer season.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO