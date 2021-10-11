Delaware State Auditor indicted for abuse of office
WILMINGTON, Del. – A Delaware grand jury has indicted State Auditor Kathleen McGuinness on five criminal charges, including two felonies. According to officials, the Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust launched an investigation over a year ago after whistleblowers came forward alleging serious misconduct by the auditor, including abuse of tax dollars to benefit campaign associates, a pattern of deceit to evade spending oversight, nepotism, theft, and intimidation of employees.www.wmdt.com
