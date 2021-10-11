CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

 4 days ago

Opportunities in the repair and rehab in the global construction industry market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the repair and rehab in the global construction industry market is expected to reach $0.2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.2%. In this market, carbon fiber composites are expected to remain the largest fiber type, and civil infrastructure segment is expected to remain the largest application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like because of growth in infrastructural repair and rehab, especially in California which is the most affected state of natural calamities.

