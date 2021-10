The data and information ecosystem has been evolving at a rapid pace. To keep its students abreast with the trend, B-schools are foraying into domains of new-age technologies. Today, technology is a part of how we work – from booking your cab to shopping online – there is a transition from manufacturing to digitalisation. The higher management officials are most often not from the tech-savvy generation. Hence, the newer managers are expected to be up-to-date with the emerging tech.

EDUCATION ・ 2 HOURS AGO