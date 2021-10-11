CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Plan the big day: Here are a few tips to help you have the perfect wedding day

houstonmirror.com
 4 days ago

The preps for the wedding day need to start weeks before the day. That's just the bare minimum to ensure that you avoid the last moment troubles. Your wedding day is one of the few days that'll stick in your memories for life. So here we are to play our...

www.houstonmirror.com

South Bend Tribune

Perfect weather for Dustin and Loretta's wedding day and gratitude for help

Dustin and Loretta had perfect weather for their wedding day. All week was nice and sunny, which we were so grateful for. We ended up with around 450 here for the noon meal and 550 for the evening meal. We could seat 350 people in one setting. Around 100 or more people eat before, such as the cooks, table waiters, special helpers, babysitters, some of the cooks’ children, and drivers that bring family and friends from farther away.
RELATIONSHIPS
KUTV

Planning a wedding? Here's what you need to know

KUTV — Weddings are back in a big way!. Wedding expert Claire Roche joined Fresh Living to share some of the creative wedding trends we've seen in 2021. With nearly half of engaged couples delaying their celebrations last year, the wedding industry is embracing new trends to help people celebrate despite these odd circumstances.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marthastewart.com

Do You Want to Wear Heels on Your Wedding Day Even Though You Normally Don't? Follow These Tips

Despite the fact that they're not part of you everyday wardrobe, you want to wear high heels on your wedding day—there's nothing wrong with that! If you're feeling nervous about how to pull the look off without risking a fall (or feet that are too sore for the dance floor), we're here to help. The good news is that there are plenty of ways to make the leap from flats to heels in time for your big day, and we asked the pros to tell you exactly how to do just that.
BEAUTY & FASHION
#The Perfect Wedding
higherperspectives.com

The 6 Rules Of A Happy Marriage, Being Soulmates Isn't One

If only relationships were black and white, life would be a lot easier. Unfortunately being in love is not enough to make it work. It might make for a solid foundation, but it won't necessarily lead to a happy marriage. Fortuntaley, some of us are making it work and they're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
scenesarasota.com

Scene Together: Couples on Their Wedding Day

Michelle (Chelly) Kay Gaeddert + Nicholas (Nick) Steven Klein. When Nick Klein first caught sight of Chelly Gaeddert, he knew he had to meet her. He asked his sister’s best friend to set them up, and soon the couple met officially on her front porch. By the time her 30th birthday had rolled around, at a family gathering in Indiana, Nick gifted Chelly a beautiful friendship ring. Just a few hours later, Nick surprised Chelly with a second ring—a magnificent engagement ring.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
houstonmirror.com

Planning Wedding Bliss During the Pandemic

Trying to plan a wedding during the most stable times can be nerve-racking; add to that you're trying to do it during a global pandemic, it may seem near impossible. There are several things to take into consideration when planning your wedding with the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the things you previously took for granted, such as most social events and conventions, have been canceled. It's also the cause of airlines canceling flights and lots of rule changes for travelers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ricky

Never let go of someone who has these qualities

There are some people we come across in our lives, whom we don’t want to lose. Whether we are in a relationship with that person or a friendship, we want them to be in our lives forever. Sometimes we meet someone so special, that when we look at them all we can think of is, “Damn, it’s gonna hurt when you leave”.
Daily Mail

Eagle-eyed Woolworths customer decodes a tiny symbol on her receipt to discover she was overcharged at the checkout - so what does it mean?

Supermarket giant Woolworths has admitted to a blunder made on a customer's transaction after the savvy shopper decoded an obscure symbol on her receipt. The customer named Julie took to Facebook on Tuesday after her usual shop at the Culburra Beach branch in NSW to ask the grocer why she had been charged GST on a 125g tin of 'Deep Cove Sardines in Oil'.
RETAIL
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My mother is constantly at our house – and it’s making things very unpleasant

The problem…“My mother moved to live nearby when my stepfather died. I thought this would make things easier for us all – we could keep an eye on her, and she could visit occasionally for a meal and see the grandchildren. Instead, she has virtually moved in.“She turns up quite early in the morning and then stays all day until my husband gets home from work. I’m trying to work from home but it’s sometimes impossible to get anything done – she just doesn’t seem to recognise I have a job to do. Sometimes she’ll leave when he gets in,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Meghan King says she bought ‘thousands of dollars’ worth of wedding dresses prior to marrying Cuffe Owens

Meghan O’Toole King has opened up about the planning that went into her and Cuffe Owens’ wedding, revealing that she spent “thousands of dollars” on wedding dresses and tried on each for her partner before choosing her dream outfit.The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden, married Monday in an intimate ceremony in Pennsylvania, which was attended by the president and First Lady Jill Biden.While speaking with Brides about the occasion, which took place on the front lawn of Owens’ family home, the couple revealed that they enlisted the groom’s family to plan...
RELATIONSHIPS
TheConversationAU

Why your ex may be able to claim half your superannuation, even if you aren't married

Moving in together is an exciting time for people in relationships. Likely the last thing on your mind is what might happen in the event of a breakup. But it’s worth knowing that if you split, your ex could be able to file a legal claim for up to half your superannuation, under certain circumstances. And for all states (except Western Australia), you don’t need to be married, have kids or own a house together; even people in de facto relationships may have to split their super when they break up. For the purposes of family law, a de facto relationship...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
theknot.com

4 Best Wedding Day Teeth Whiteners for A Dazzling Smile On Your Big Day

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Between posing for wedding photos and laughing it up with friends and family, your wedding day is bound to be one of the most smile-filled days of your life. And while it's easy to obsess over your wedding hair and makeup, a dazzling set of pearly whites is key to looking—and feeling—like the best version of yourself on your day. With so many options for teeth whitening, it can be hard to narrow your choices down, so ahead, we've pulled together an editor-approved list of whitening options to help you check one more thing off your pre-wedding checklist.
SKIN CARE

