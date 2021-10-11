Best Portable Juicer in India

Not only is the Bagotte DB-001 juicer one of the cheapest centrifugal juicers available, it’s also super compact, so is a great solution both for people on a budget as well as those with limited space. It’s simple to use and extracts juice yields that are better than some other more expensive models we’ve tested, but it can only be used for short bursts of juicing and comes with a small juice container so it’s most suited to making a single glass of juice at a time.

