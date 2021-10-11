Questa, Parkview Health Expand Partnership With New Nursing Candidate Awards

FORT WAYNE – Questa Education Foundation has announced a third program partnership with Parkview Health to assist degree completion in the nursing field. Through the Parkview Nursing Candidate Awards, students within their last year of a nursing degree program are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in fully forgivable loan dollars to assist in completing their education. Applications are open year-round, and students pursuing an associate or bachelor’s degree in nursing—including RN-to-BSN and accelerated programs—are eligible to apply.