CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Questa, Parkview Health Expand Partnership With New Nursing Candidate Awards

By Dan Spalding
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE – Questa Education Foundation has announced a third program partnership with Parkview Health to assist degree completion in the nursing field. Through the Parkview Nursing Candidate Awards, students within their last year of a nursing degree program are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in fully forgivable loan dollars to assist in completing their education. Applications are open year-round, and students pursuing an associate or bachelor’s degree in nursing—including RN-to-BSN and accelerated programs—are eligible to apply.

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Students#Bsn
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy