Celebrities

Halsey Will ‘Never’ Get Their ‘Pre-Baby Body Back,’ And She Doesn’t Want To

By Mike Nied
 3 days ago
Halsey is opening up about their body and how it has changed since giving birth. The hit-maker shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after noticing people commenting about their body following a performance on Saturday Night Live. In particular, people were commending her (Halsey uses both she/her and they/them pronouns) for how good she looked in a black bodysuit during their performance of "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God."

The Independent

Halsey shares message about postpartum body after SNL praise: ‘I do not want to feed the illusion’

Halsey has spoken candidly about how their body has changed following their pregnancy after receiving praise for their appearance on Saturday Night Live.On Monday, the singer, who gave birth to their first child, a son named Ender, with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July, addressed the attention regarding their appearance with an Instagram post.In the post, Halsey shared photos of herself in the months after giving birth, with the first photo showing her with an extended stomach, while the other postpartum photos included candid pictures of her stretch marks.In the caption, the singer, who performed as the musical guest on Saturday...
Motherly

Halsey doesn't want to 'feed the illusion' of postpartum bounce-back culture

In a candid Instagram post, the singer refuses to participate in the toxic postpartum body pressure. It's not uncommon for celebrities to look exactly like they did pre-pregnancy within, like, minutes of giving birth. Or, at least, many of them appear to in their carefully curated and posed photos post-baby. This is called "bounce-back culture" and the only purpose it serves is to instill a sense of pressure on women and birthing people to look like your body did not create, house, sustain, and birth a human—even though it totally did.
Vulture

Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Film Will Rock Its Way to HBO Max

Halsey’s latest, the rock opus If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, came alongside an hour-long fairy-tale-inspired film, which hit Imax screens ahead of the album’s August 27 release. Maybe, at the time, you found yourself thinking, If I can’t have an Imax screening, I want the movie to hit streaming. Well, you’re in luck. HBO Max acquired If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, per a release, and it’ll hit the service tomorrow, October 7. The film stars Halsey as Queen Lila, navigating her pregnancy and conflicts within the royal court; it was written by Halsey and directed by frequent collaborator Colin Tilley. The album it accompanies, Halsey’s fourth, found the performer teaming with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to experiment with everything from industrial to shoegaze to punk. News of the film hitting streaming comes just days before Halsey debuts their new music on Saturday Night Live, where they’ll serve as musical guest alongside host Kim Kardashian West on October 9.
Halsey
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

