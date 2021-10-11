1997 Harley-Davidson MT350E Could Be Perfect For Your Next Adventure

It hardly has a reputation for being a mountain bike destination, but the flatlands of Northamptonshire might just be about to deliver a dose of trail excitement. Proposals currently at planning permission stage seek to turn a former golf course into a mountain bike park – just like the hugely successful project in Leeds that’s created Leeds Urban Bike Park. For those frustrated mountain bikers in the area, this could be a real asset – no more shlepping to the Peak District for your weekend thrills. And of course, having trails on their doorstep might just attract a whole new cohort of riders. The immediate area contains almost no bridleways, and the wider area is sorely lacking in connected off road routes. This facility will be free to access and is designed to connect in to some of the cycling infrastructure in the area so that riders can ride to the park instead of driving there.

