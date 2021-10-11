CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.J. Uiagalelei Says Clemson Offense 'Very Close' as Tigers Head to Syracuse

By JP Priester
Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei says the Clemson offense is very close to breaking out as the 3-2 Tigers get set to go on the road and face the 3-3 Syracuse Orange in a Friday night ACC matchup.

With the offense struggling five games into the season, the bye week came at an opportune time for Clemson.

The Tigers' offense currently ranks dead last in the ACC, averaging just 324 yards per game. However, against Boston College, Clemson had its most productive game to date against FBS competition, generating 438 yards of total offense and first-year starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei thinks the team is on the verge of breaking out.

"I think we're very close," Uiagalelei said. "Very close to exploding. We're right there. Just a little stuff that can just take us to the next level where we want to we see ourselves playing as an offense. We're just right there. The more we keep practicing, the more we keep playing, we're just getting closer and closer and closer to it each and every time."

In the 19-13 win over Boston College, Uiagalelei threw for 207 yards but completed less than 50-percent of his passes. Some of those misses were due to drops by his receivers, but some were due to accuracy issues that have plagued the quarterback all season. After the victory, Uiagalelei was spotted back on the field, well after midnight, working on some of those missed throws

Transfer Portal Questions Have No Good Answers From Dabo Swinney

It's fair to question Dabo Swinney about his lack of use of the NCAA transfer portal, but it's hard to give the right answers in the middle of a 3-2 season when everyone is trying to figure out a struggling offense.

Back up the ROY Bus the Tigers are Being Disrespected

It turns out that the Tigers can fuel up the ROY bus again in 2021, because to the Tigers, who currently sit at 3-2, with their two losses coming to ranked teams, being unranked is a sign of disrespect.

Tigers Will Be Judged On How They 'Finish' Season

Despite the early season struggles, Dabo Swinney says this Clemson team will be judged for how they finish the season, not the 3-2 start.

"I just kind of wanted to get it out of my system," Uiagalelei said. "I know there were throws that I missed. I kind of wanted to just go out there and correct it, didn't want to wait to the next day. Just wanted to get out there and just fix it right then and there when it is fresh in my mind."

"Say you have a throw in practice and you missed the throw, you do it right after practice. The same thing with a game. I have a throw that I missed or something I want to really work on, just get it right and get it done right after the game. I feel like it's super fresh and you're able to fix it right then and there."

Coming off the bye week, the Tigers will now travel to Syracuse for a Friday night matchup with the Orange. Uiagalelei said one of the biggest things for the Tigers heading forward is being able to finish off drives, something they could not do against Boston College, and something they have spent the past two weeks working on.

"I think the main thing was just finishing," Uiagalelei said. "Because we got field goals. B.T. (Potter) is a great kicker, but we want to be able to just turn those field goals into touchdowns, especially when we get into the red zone. Just be able to finish drives, and just be able to come up with touchdowns instead of field goals. So that was the main thing, just be able to finish. Finish periods, finish practice periods and be able to finish at practice. Finishing practice strong just focusing on just finishing."

AllClemson

Odds and Ends: Clemson Can't Be Trusted in Road Spot at Syracuse

With Clemson a 13.5-point favorite on the road Friday night against Syracuse and a point total of 45, what's the best bet this week?. Clemson football is favored by double-digits on the road and there are hard-to-find reasons to trust the Tigers to cover the spread. Heck, there should be a real concern that they might not win straight up at this point.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Despite Offensive Struggles, Syracuse HC Dino Babers Says That's 'Still Clemson Over There'

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers previews the Orange's upcoming ACC matchup with the Clemson Tigers, scheduled for Friday night at 7 pm inside the Carrier Dome. Syracuse will welcome Clemson to the Carrier Dome on Friday night with the Orange looking to become the only team in the country with more than one regular-season win over the Tigers in the past five years.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Tigers Miss On Top Tight End Target

Delp had taken multiple visits to Clemson since the dead period was lifted earlier this year, and was on hand for the Tigers 10-3 loss to Georgia in Charlotte. In the end, though, pulling the elite-level talent out of his home state was too tall a task. Clemson plans to...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Swinney Believes Tigers 'Got Better'; Updates Injuries

Saturday will represent just the 10th meeting between Clemson and Syracuse all-time and only the ninth in regular season play. After a much-needed week of rest and recovery, Clemson will return to action this week when it travels to face the Syracuse Orange on Friday, Oct. 15. Kickoff at the Carrier Dome is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
NFL
AllClemson

Back up the ROY Bus the Tigers are Being Disrespected

It turns out that the Tigers can fuel up the ROY bus again in 2021, because to the Tigers, who currently sit at 3-2, with their two losses coming to ranked teams, being unranked is a sign of disrespect. After dismantling the Alabama Crimson Tide, 44-16 in the 2019 College...
CLEMSON, SC
Evolution of College Football: Dabo Swinney, Clemson Culture and the Transfer Portal

The Biggest Game Left

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Lobbying for Defensive Opportunity

AllClemson

(Not Quite) Midseason Grades

The Clemson Tigers are not quite halfway through the 2021 season, the official midway point will be following the Tigers' trip to Syracuse on Oct. 15. However, we felt that the open date was a good time to go ahead and get our not-quite midseason grades given out. Quarterback: D.J....
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Future Is Now for Clemson RB Phil Mafah

The future is now for freshman running back Phil Mafah. With the Tigers' running back room overflowing with talent heading into the season, Mafah was essentially the odd man out. It appeared as if he was destined for a redshirt season, not due to a lack of talent, just due to there being only one ball and so many touches to go around.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Hunter Renfrow Takes Home NFL Way to Play Award for Hit

Former Clemson and current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver took home the NFL Way to Play Award for his heads-up hit on a fake punt in the Raiders game against the Chargers. The award, now in its fourth year, recognizes the best examples of playing technique each week of the NFL regular season and playoffs. A panel of NFL legends vote on which impactful play best exemplifies that week by week.
NFL
AllClemson

'Determination, Commitment' Helped Transform Clemson DE Xavier Thomas

Xavier Thomas is quietly putting together the best season of his career. One of the more heralded recruits of the Dabo Swinney era, expectations were high for Thomas when he came to Clemson prior to the 2018 season. He lived up to the hype in a reserve role during a phenomenal freshman campaign, but after transitioning into a starting role as a sophomore, Thomas faced one roadblock after another while trying to maximize his potential.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Wide Receivers Going the Marty McFly Route?

Remember when Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told the media that he said to wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham to "take a picture" of the 2021 group of receivers because they were going to look back five or six years from now and be amazed. Through the first five games...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Addresses Urban Meyer Situation

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence spent his 22nd birthday Wednesday answering multiple questions about the actions of his head coach. Jacksonville Jaguars' Urban Meyer got himself in hot water after a video surfaced of a woman dancing on him at an Ohio bar. That set off a chain of events, multiple apologies publically and to his team, meetings with his owner and inquiries into why Meyer didn't fly home with the team following last Thursday's game at Cincinnati.
NFL
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
587
Followers
732
Post
71K+
Views
