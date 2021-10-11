CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Team 8: Chance of storms Monday night

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Michigan has a chance of severe weather Monday, but it will be rather small and should be confined to the evening hours. (Oct. 11, 2021)

WYTV.com

Cold front bringing rain and storms, chance for strong storms Friday

It will be noticeably more humid tonight as warm air continues moving in from the southwest. Lows overnight will only drop to the mid-60s. Expect scattered clouds, thin enough at times to catch a glimpse of the moon and starts, throughout the overnight. A stray shower or an isolated storm is possible, with rain chances increasing toward sunrise.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK

Friday night storms on the way

Point Pleasant soccer keeps it rolling; now 17-1-2 West Virginia State new stadium in time for homecoming. UC men's soccer on seven game win streak after victory in Wheeling. Autism and sensory friendly free haunted house experience. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice COVID-19 briefing Oct. 15, 2021. Justice announces $1...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
westkentuckystar.com

Chance of severe storms this afternoon

The National Weather Service in Paducah says a few severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and early evening. The most prominent storm activity will be mainly over far southeast Missouri, and in locations along and south of the Ohio River. Damaging wind gusts and small hail will be the...
PADUCAH, KY
wcbi.com

Strong storms Friday night, then much COOLER for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: A strong cold front brings a chance of severe storms Friday night before sharply cooler air moves in for the weekend. FRIDAY: Spotty showers are possible through the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s with a southwest breeze.
COLUMBUS, MS
Wrcbtv.com

Isolated strong storms possible Friday night.

A strong cold front will approach the area Friday evening, bringing a line of scattered showers and storms. Areas west of Hamilton county have been placed under a Marginal (Level 1/5) risk for an isolated strong storm or two. Right now the greatest threat would be damaging winds gusts up to 60 mph.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Stormy Saturday Afternoon Brings In Seasonal Temperatures For Early Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Afternoon highs are still on track to soar 10 to 15 degrees above normal this afternoon.  We should see a mix of sun and clouds making it a beautiful Friday afternoon. Saturday starts off sunny, but clouds will quickly increase as the day gets underway.  Winds are expected to kick up and rain chances increase after 2 p.m. Widespread showers and thunderstorms develop as an expansive cold front crosses the region. Isolated severe weather cannot be ruled out, with that said some storms could be gusty prompting damaging winds.  Rain and storms should wrap after 9 p.m. Saturday night. Behind this front, temperatures and humidity levels will rapidly plummet. We go from highs in the 80s on Saturday to 60s on Sunday with a gusty northwest wind. Cool and crisp fall conditions will prevail into early next week. FRIDAY – Mostly to Partly Sunny and Very Warm, Humid. High 83. SATURDAY — Very Warm, Humid. PM  Showers and T-Storms. High 80. SUNDAY — Partly Sunny, Blustery and Much Cooler. High 63. MONDAY — Mostly Sunny and Cool. High 64 TUESDAY — Sunny and Beautiful. High 68.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

