CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

SEC Power Rankings: Georgia on top, Alabama falls

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1UWW_0cO34wnm00

The Southeastern Conference has a new No. 1 in Georgia after Alabama fell to Texas A&M.

Jimbo Fisher became the first of Nick Saban’s former assistants to beat the legendary coach, and the Aggies earned a bit of respect back that was lost over the first half of the year. Ole Miss and Arkansas had a shootout that only missed overtime on a gutsy two-point conversion call with no time left by Sam Pittman.

Florida struggled to beat Vanderbilt but left with a shutout after three missed field goals from the Commodores. LSU fell to Kentucky, but the big news is the loss of receiver Kayshon Boutte for the rest of the year. We’ll see how the Tigers fare without one of the nation’s best receivers against Florida next week.

Looking at the rest of the conference,

is starting to pick things up, Missouri is still struggling and Mississippi State dropped two spots without even playing a game. Here’s how all 14 SEC teams stack up halfway through the college football season.

14

Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4vol_0cO34wnm00
Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 14

This week’s game: No. 20 Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0

Next week: South Carolina (3-3, 0-3 SEC)

Vanderbilt didn’t look terrible against Florida in the first half. The Commodores had the ball more often than the Gators, but finishing off drives was a problem. Kicker Randy Bulovas missed three field goals in Gainesville after he’d been the hero in each of Vanderbilt’s wins on the year. South Carolina isn’t great, so next week is a rare opportunity for Vandy to get out of the conference cellar.

13

South Carolina (3-3, 0-3 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9wPI_0cO34wnm00
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week’s rank: 13

This week’s game: Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20

Next week: Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2 SEC)

Shane Beamer is trying to change the culture at South Carolina, but it’ll take a few years to get the Gamecocks where they want to be. It became evident that SCAR is still near the bottom of the conference early against Tennessee, which appears headed in the opposite direction. The Volunteers stepped off the gas in the second half after going up 35-0 in the second quarter, but 20 points from the Gamecocks wasn’t enough to make this one competitive.

12

Missouri (3-3, 0-2 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kS55s_0cO34wnm00
Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 12

This week’s game: Missouri 48, North Texas 35

Next week: No. 21 Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC)

It’s been a tough season for Mizzou, but the Tigers nabbed their third win of the year despite some resistance from North Texas. Eli Drinkwitz fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin after a blowout loss to Tennessee, but it’s clear that it’ll take more than a change in leadership to turn the defense around. Tyler Badie is the only consistent bright spot for Missouri so far this year, but he faces some tougher defenses ahead.

11

LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaS4g_0cO34wnm00
Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 10

This week’s game: No. 16 Kentucky 42, LSU 21

Next week: No. 20 Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC)

LSU doesn’t have a good defense or a consistent running game, but at least the connection between Max Johnson and Kayshon Boutte has grown over the season. Unfortunately, Boutte was carted off the field on Saturday in the fourth quarter and is out for the rest of the year. As the losses continue to pile up for LSU, Ed Orgeron’s seat gets hotter and hotter. A home win over Florida next week may cool things down for a bit.

10

Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1LvM_0cO34wnm00
Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 8

This week’s game: BYE

Next week: No. 5 Alabama (5-1, 2-1 SEC)

Mississippi State falls two spots during a bye week because Texas A&M beat Alabama and Tennessee’s offense is starting to click. While the Bulldogs did upset A&M themselves, I’m not giving them much of a chance against an angry Nick Saban and company next week. That being said, a blowout loss won’t hurt too much in next week’s rankings.

9

Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OU9u_0cO34wnm00
Calvin Mattheis/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 11

This week’s game: Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20

Next week: No. 13 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

Josh Heupel’s fast-paced offense that worked at UCF wasn’t working in his first few games at Tennessee. A quarterback change from Joe Milton to Hendon Hooker seems to have made things click, though, as the Volunteers have put up over 100 combined points over their last two games. Hooker threw for 225 and three touchdowns against South Carolina this week, and the Vols look like a team trending upwards in the SEC.

8

Auburn (4-2, 1-1 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkuKh_0cO34wnm00
Jake Crandall/USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week’s rank: 7

This week’s game: No. 2 Georgia 34, No. 18 Auburn 10

Next week: No. 17 Arkanasas (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

Auburn fell out of the top 25 this week after losing to Georgia in a convincing fashion. Bo Nix was unable to figure out the Bulldogs’ defense, and Auburn looked far from a team that can compete with the top of the SEC. Still, Arkansas was shut out by Georgia, so maybe the Tigers can prove themselves as a solid second-tier team against the Razorbacks this week.

7

No. 20 Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JcNn_0cO34wnm00
Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 5

This week’s game: No. 20 Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0

Next week: LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC)

It’s not often a team falls in the rankings after its defense holds the opposition scoreless, but Florida looked sloppy for the second week in a row against Vanderbilt. A win over LSU may boost the Gators next week on name value alone, but the only real test left for Dan Mullen‘s team is Georgia. Florida’s best chance to make a jump is almost entirely reliant on if the Gators can put up points on the Bulldogs in a few weeks.

6

No. 21 Texas A&M (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FeGtp_0cO34wnm00
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Last week’s rank: 9

This week’s game: Texas A&M 41, No. 1 Alabama 38

Next week: Missouri (3-3, 0-2 SEC)

Texas A&M finished what Florida couldn’t and took down the No. 1 team in the country, Alabama. It took a last-second field goal to secure the victory, but Jimbo Fisher will take it as he becomes the first of Nick Saban’s disciples to beat the legendary coach. This win doesn’t make up for every mistake the Aggies have made throughout the season, but beating Alabama is a huge deal and they are being rewarded for it.

5

No. 17 Arkansas (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNAmN_0cO34wnm00
Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 4

This week’s game: No. 17 Ole Miss 52, No. 13 Arkansas 51

Next week: Auburn (4-2, 1-1 SEC)

Ole Miss got the win, but Arkansas could’ve sent it to overtime if they kicked the extra point instead of going for two. Who knows how long the game would’ve gone on after that, so let’s just thank Sam Pittman for having some guts and chalk it up as a tie in terms of ranking both teams. Arkansas’ running game was a known threat coming into the game, but KJ Jefferson broke out with a star-making performance. Despite back-to-back losses, the Razorbacks are still a very good football team.

4

No. 13 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGM41_0cO34wnm00
Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 6

This week’s game: No. 17 Ole Miss 52, No. 13 Arkansas 51

Next week: Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC)

This was the popcorn game Lane Kiffin was expecting against Alabama. Although it came a week late, Ole Miss now looks like one of the best teams in the SEC. Matt Corral will continue to be in the Heisman talks until the end of the season barring anything disastrous, but the running game came alive for the Rebels this week too. That may come in handy with a matchup against Texas A&M in November.

3

No. 11 Kentucky (6-0, 4-0 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfqlE_0cO34wnm00
Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 3

This week’s game: No. 16 Kentucky 42, LSU 21

Next week: No. 1 Georgia (6-0, 4-0 SEC)

Kentucky remained perfect on the season against LSU this weekend, and now the Wildcats face a top-ranked and undefeated Georgia team. This might be the end of the run for the Cats, but this is one of the most complete teams in the country halfway through the year. Will Levis just had his best game of the season, Chris Rodriguez Jr. leads the conference in rushing yards and Wan’Dale Robinson leads the conference in receiving yards. Maybe this isn’t the end of the road just yet?

2

No. 5 Alabama (5-1, 2-1 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXciy_0cO34wnm00
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Last week’s rank: 1

This week’s game: Texas A&M 41, No. 1 Alabama 38

Next week: Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1 SEC)

Well, I said that Alabama would only lose its top spot on these rankings if they dropped a game before the SEC Championship, and that’s exactly what’s happened. Texas A&M pulled off the upset and now every team left on Alabama’s schedule has to face the consequences of those actions. I expect nothing but dominance here on out from the Crimson Tide. Two SEC teams making the CFP is still very possible.

1

No. 1 Georgia (6-0, 4-0 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQo24_0cO34wnm00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Last week’s rank: 2

This week’s game: No. 2 Georgia 34, No. 18 Auburn 10

Next week: No. 11 Kentucky (6-0, 4-0 SEC)

How’s it feel to finally be on top, Georgia? As much as we don’t like to admit it here at Gators Wire, the Bulldogs have the best team in the country this year and it isn’t close. Kentucky and Florida will be tests for UGA, but Kirby Smart’s team studies hard and will likely get through the regular season without a loss.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

SEC Power Rankings ahead of Week 5 of college football

Four weeks of college football are now in the books, and ESPN released its SEC power rankings. The rankings are determined using the FPI, which measures team strength to predict performance going forward. Arkansas has certainly been the most surprising team in the conference, sitting at 4-0 and at No....
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Power Rankings: Ranking every SEC team after Week 5

This was supposed to be a great weekend of SEC football. Instead, the early slate of games featured 3 blowouts and a narrow win. Georgia shut out Arkansas. Tennessee embarrassed Mizzou. Ole Miss dug itself an early grave against Alabama. And South Carolina gritted out a win over Troy. Fortunately,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wide gap between Alabama, Georgia and other SEC contenders

Alabama and Georgia have made it abundantly clear they're the cream of the Southeastern Conference yet again this season as the top-ranked teams in the nation. When thinking of the gap between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs and the rest of the league think Elvis Presley and the Jordanaires. Figuring out the best of the backup group is a bit more fuzzy after Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and LSU all lost last weekend.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC Power Rankings: Kentucky leaps into top three with win over Florida

Another week of football in the Southeastern Conference has come and gone, and the power rankings look a lot different heading into Week 6 of the college football season. Alabama and Georgia handled their business against Ole Miss and Arkansas, sending the latter two a bit further down the polls than they were before. Florida false-started its way to its first road loss in decades to Kentucky, and Texas A&M slipped again to Mississippi State.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
theadvocate.com

SEC Rankings, Week 7: No. 1 Georgia takes over top spot in league with unbeaten Kentucky up next

There is a new No. 1 in our SEC Power Rankings this week — which, obviously, coincides with a new team at the top of the two major college polls. After sitting behind Alabama since the start of the season last month, Georgia has finally taken over the top spot with the Crimson Tide's upset loss at Texas A&M. The question now is how long will the Bulldogs hold the top spot with a test coming against undefeated and No. 11 Kentucky. The Wildcats are breathing rarified air with a 4-0 league mark and looking to make a national statement by bringing down the Bulldogs. Alabama dropped just one spot after falling to A&M, but a quick rebound isn't guaranteed with a visit to Mississippi State standing in its way. State could be 4-1 if it hadn't shot itself in the foot against LSU and might be 5-0 if not for a bad call at Memphis. Those two games highlight the first seven-game slate of the season for the SEC. The other big game on the card has Auburn playing at No. 17 Arkansas, with both trying to recover the past two weeks from thrashings at the hands of Georgia. As always, enjoy.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#American Football#Texas A M#Aggies#Ole Miss#Commodores#Lsu#Tigers#Vanderbilt#Gators
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Clay Travis: Texas A&M shocks the world

Long after midnight in Northgate, the collection of college bars just off Texas A&M’s campus, “Sweet Home Alabama” blared from one of the bar sound systems as A&M students leaned over the bar rails and flooded the area streets celebrating their team’s monumental 41-38 victory over the Crimson Tide. A group of Aggie students screamed along with their own lyrics, “We own Alabama,” they chanted in time to the song.
TEXAS STATE
Birmingham Star

Texas AM upsets No. 1 Alabama on FG as time expires

Seth Small converted a 28-yard field goal as time expired Saturday night, lifting Texas AM to a 41-38 upset of No. 1 Alabama in College Station, Texas. The Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) drove 54 yards in the final 2:08, with a pass interference call putting Small in chip-shot range. His kick hooked inside the left upright, making Jimbo Fisher the first ex-Nick Saban assistant to beat his old boss in 25 attempts.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Georgia takes over No. 1 from Alabama in new college football rankings

The new college football rankings are set for a shake up at the top after formerly top-ranked Alabama's stunning last-second loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night in College Station, Texas. There won't be a ton of surprise when the new AP Top 25 is released on Sunday afternoon when Georgia takes over the No. 1 spot from Bama, but that thrilling SEC on CBS primetime special is not the only result that is going to lead to some changes in the rankings.
ALABAMA STATE
kiss951.com

Could This Song Be Why Alabama Lost To Texas A&M On Saturday?

The number 1 college football team in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide, lost their first game since the 2019 season on Saturday. Alabama fell in a shootout with Texas A&M who clinched the game on a last-second field goal. Now if you’re a fan of the Tide there is no need to panic. Winning out would still be more than enough to get them in the College Football Playoff. But Bama fans were feeling emotions this weekend that they hadn’t felt in a while. And it certainly united the rest of the college football world, because success, which Bama has had a lot of in recent years, can lead to dislike.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy