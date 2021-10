In spring 2020, while stuck at home in Leesburg, Va., outside of Washington, D.C., Kent Rounds, a cybersecurity executive in his 50s, suffered a bout of cabin fever so severe he decided to fulfill a long-held dream of splitting his time equally between the East Coast and a place in the Teton Valley region, on the Wyoming/Idaho border. In February, Mr. Rounds and his wife, Simone Rounds, who is in her 30s and also works in cybersecurity, closed on a $2.5 million house in Driggs, Idaho, purchased sight unseen. They have already spent six months in the home this year.

