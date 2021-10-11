CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'NCIS: Hawai'i'and 'FBI: International' receive full-season orders

wjtn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS has given full-season orders to two of its brand-new spin-offs: NCIS: Hawai'i and FBI: International. The first, part of the long-running NCIS franchise, stars Vanessa Lachey as the first female special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor; the latter is the third FBI series following Dick Wolf's 2018 original FBI, and its hit 2020 spin-off FBI: Most Wanted.

wjtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
fangirlish.com

‘FBI: International’ 1×03 Photos: “Secrets As Weapons”

FBI: International is just starting, but it’s definitely a show that I am finding myself invested in. The show is the latest in the FBIs and of course comes from the mind of Dick Wolf. Tonights episode of the show is entitled, Secrets As Weapons. The synopsis, “The team investigates...
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

Hawai’i’ & ‘FBI International’ Lead New Series In L+3 Premiere Week Ratings – Talesbuzz

With three days of playback factored in Premiere Week rankings have shifted a bit, with a number of popular returning series getting strong lifts. NCIS remained the second most-watched program of premiere week behind NBC’s Sunday Night Football, seeing the largest absolute gain in total viewers from Live+Same Day to L+3, 3.2 million (38%) to take in a total of 11,631 viewers.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Julian Mcmahon
spoilertv.com

FBI: International - The Edge - Review

When we first open the show, we see a mother and son, who are walking through a street festival in Budapest, enjoying the displays and booths. We are also shown though that they are unaware there are two men nearby in a van watching them. This definitely sets an ominous tone to the episode right from the start.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘FBI: International’: Full Recap of Episode 3

Only a few episodes into its television run, “FBI: International” continues to excite fans with a new cast and new storylines from the famous CBS “FBI” universe. If you have been watching the new show, you will know that this series follows a group of FBI agents who are living abroad.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘FBI: International’ Season 1 Episode 4 Preview: Promo, Photos, and Plot

Season one episode four of CBS’s new FBI series, FBI: International, finds the team investigating a murder. Directed by Deborah Kampmeier from a script by Matt Olmstead, episode four – “American Optimism” – will air on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. The season one cast includes Luke Kleintank...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Full Recap of Season 19, Episode 3

Another action-packed episode of NCIS just aired and wow. Gibbs has earned his reputation as a good shot over the years. That was on full display as the episode opened up today. Last episode we were left with Paul Lemere, the hired gun and suspected “serial killer” being shot. After...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ncis#Hawai I#Cbs#Abc Audio
FanSided

Watch FBI: International Season 1, Episode 4 live online

The team deals with a case that involves a potentially innocent man covered in his boyfriend’s blood on FBI: International Season 1, Episode 4. We start with the fact that Jamie is back after her injury in FBI: International Season 1, Episode 4. During the previous episode, she was shot in the stomach and almost died. It led to Scott and Jamie realizing that they want to be together, and now it’s time to tell everyone the truth.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Full Seasons For ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ and ‘FBI: International’, ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Trailer, ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Premiere Date, ‘Alex Rider’ Sneak Peak, Netflix and Walmart Team Up and More!

CBS has given full season orders to two of their new series NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International. Both series are spinoffs of established brands for the network and have performed well in their first few airings. A total episode count was not announced. Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Vanessa Lachey And The Fans React After CBS Picks Up NCIS: Hawai'i And More For Full Seasons

Though NCIS: Hawai’i got off to a somewhat rocky start with fans shortly after its debut on CBS, it seems like it's surfing the waves just fine now. The network recently announced that the newest member of the NCIS family has earned a full-season order alongside fellow newbie FBI: International. In light of this announcement, Vanessa Lachey, and her fans, are reacting to the news in a major way.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 13 Ratings

Last season was the end for NCIS: New Orleans and CBS has since introduced NCIS: Hawai’i, another series in the NCIS family. Could it be time for another show in the franchise to end? Could NCIS: Los Angeles be next? Will this Sunday night show be cancelled or renewed for season 14? Stay tuned.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
AOL Corp

Mark Harmon Exits 'NCIS' in Season 19

Warning: This story contains spoilers from Monday's episode of NCIS. Mark Harmon's time on NCIS has come to an end. On Monday's episode of CBS' long-running procedural, the longtime star has exited the series after more than 18 seasons. Harmon's reduced presence and potential exit had been speculated ever since the drama was picked up for a 19th season.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Paradigm Signs ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Actor Kian Talan

EXCLUSIVE: Paradigm has signed Filipino American actor Kian Talan. Talan currently appears in the CBS series NCIS: Hawai’i which follows the life of Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey). He portrays Jane’s eldest son Alex, a moody and exasperating teen who is struggling to cope with his parents’ split and father’s new family. He previously appeared in the educational series produced by Pharrell Williams titled Brainchild, and the critically acclaimed short film from HBO Max, Shadows. Talan is an advocate for Asian American representation in Hollywood and supports various initiatives including Search to Involve Filipino Americans’ (SIPA) Los Angeles Chapter and Filipino American Charity Trust (FACT) out of New Hampshire, the latter of which played a role in his understanding of the misrepresentation around him as a child. As his career continues to grow, he hopes to represent stories he never saw growing up and pushing the story forward for Asian Americans. He will continue to be represented by Corner Booth Entertainment alongside Paradigm.
MOVIES
Distractify

What Type of Dog Is Tank on 'FBI: International'?

CBS's hit FBI franchise is back with a third iteration, FBI: International. The newest spinoff follows the International Fly Team, a crew of agents who work to neutralize all threats toward the United States. Article continues below advertisement. The series includes the standard FBI elements: intense crime scenes and police...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Agents Are Running on Pure Adrenaline in New Clip

The latest NCIS spinoff series, NCIS: Hawaii has only just begun. But their focus on the job already has the NCIS: Hawaii officers running, or cruising, on pure adrenaline. An October 13 post on the hit CBS series’s Twitter account shows us exactly how that is going for the NCIS: Hawaii officers. And, how members of the team communicate after they are confronted with a tense situation.
TV SERIES
precincttv.com

Is Season 19 of NCIS going to be the end?

We’re always looking out for signs that our favorite TV shows are going to come to an end. One of those shows we’re constantly wondering about is NCIS. It’s not often shows manage to get into double digits in terms of seasons anymore. When they do, we’re constantly on the lookout as to whether they’ll be canceled or not.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy