Ace Attorney franchise celebrates 20th anniversary

By Amelia Fruzzetti
nintendowire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHold It! Did you know that today is the 20th anniversary of the entire Ace Attorney franchise? October 12th, 2001 is when the franchise’s first entry was released for the Game Boy Advance in Japan (and it’s currently the 12th in Japan!). Originally known as Gyakuten Saiban (Turnabout Trial), the Capcom-developed series was Japan-only until a rerelease of its first three games for the Nintendo DS, starting with Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney in 2005. Since then, the franchise has seen numerous sequels, two spinoff series, and adaptational manga, anime, stage plays, and even a live-action movie.

nintendowire.com

