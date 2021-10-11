Ace Attorney franchise celebrates 20th anniversary

To review any iteration of Tetris isn’t so much based on the game itself, which is about as iconic as any game (puzzle or otherwise) can be, but rather what it does to its familiar falling block formula. I’ve had the fortune of diving into two Puyo Puyo Tetris titles in my time, and even there I didn’t dwell on its Tetrisisms all too much. They and the likes of Tetris 99 feel fairly similar even with their differences. That’s not a bad thing, for when I want competitive Tetris or the signature elements they both bring I know exactly where to go. By changing the pace and presentation into something more abstract, Enhance has created a more substantially unique experience that can exist even with dozens of past variants, and manages to stick with you once you’ve stopped playing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO