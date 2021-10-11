Suda51 says there ‘probably won’t be’ any No More Heroes 3 DLC, even though he has ideas

Respected developer SUDA51 has recently participated in an interview with Siliconera and discussed the recently launched No More Heroes 3, which is exclusive to Nintendo Switch. Siliconera pushed SUDA51 to explain what he would like to add as downloadable content if they were planning it. SUDA51 replied that the likelihood for DLC to come to No More Heroes 3 is pretty much zero . However , he did say what they would like to achieve if they did manage to create DlC for the zany action-packed title. He and the rest of the team would work on the map’s red zone which SUDA51 said that they had actually created an area for. The original issue was their idea wasn’t feasible on the Nintendo Switch so it was scrapped, simply because the processing load was too heavy to the Switch to handle. He also mentioned that he would also liked to add alternative routes for the story mode and add a couple of additional playable characters such as Shinobu. Here’s what SUDA51 told Siliconera.

