CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Suda51 says there ‘probably won’t be’ any No More Heroes 3 DLC, even though he has ideas

By Reece Heather
nintendowire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs excellent as No More Heroes 3 was, I think it’s fair to say that many fans are still left wanting more from the Garden of Insanity, and with many aspects of the game feeling somewhat incomplete, it has a lot of potential for new downloadable content. As it turns out, Director Goichi “Suda51” Suda has many ideas for what he’d like to add to the game, including many concepts that just didn’t make the cut during development.

nintendowire.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Mickey Mouse and Goofy won’t be joining Sora in Smash Bros. DLC

Much to the elation of fans, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game director Masahiro Sakurai announced on Tuesday that Sora, from Disney’s Kingdom Hearts series, will be the last character to join a roster of 82 fighters. In the announcement trailer, the camera lingers on the Mickey Mouse-shaped charm on Sora’s signature weapon, the Keyblade, before we see Sora.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Suda51 on what he’d like to do with No More Heroes 3 DLC

No More Heroes 3 doesn’t have any actual DLC planned. However, in a recent interview, director Suda51 spoke about what he would have in mind. Suda51 brought up three main points while speaking with Siliconera. The first thing he would be interested in adding is an area that was ultimately scrapped from the final game “due to tech reasons”. Suda51 also brought up wanting to do more with the Galactic Superhero Rankers and boss battles. Finally, if he ever had the chance, adding more playable characters like Shinobu would be a top goal.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suda51#Dlc#Black Knight Direction#Vanishing Point
My Nintendo News

SUDA51 reiterates they aren’t planning DLC for No More Heroes 3, but talks about what they would include

Respected developer SUDA51 has recently participated in an interview with Siliconera and discussed the recently launched No More Heroes 3, which is exclusive to Nintendo Switch. Siliconera pushed SUDA51 to explain what he would like to add as downloadable content if they were planning it. SUDA51 replied that the likelihood for DLC to come to No More Heroes 3 is pretty much zero . However , he did say what they would like to achieve if they did manage to create DlC for the zany action-packed title. He and the rest of the team would work on the map’s red zone which SUDA51 said that they had actually created an area for. The original issue was their idea wasn’t feasible on the Nintendo Switch so it was scrapped, simply because the processing load was too heavy to the Switch to handle. He also mentioned that he would also liked to add alternative routes for the story mode and add a couple of additional playable characters such as Shinobu. Here’s what SUDA51 told Siliconera.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Alan Wake Remastered listed for Switch by ESRB

Rating boards and game leaks go hand-in-hand, brought about as a simple byproduct of their coexistence. Recently, we saw Castlevania Advance Collection go through that kind of roundabout reveal, and now another game’s return could be on the horizon. Alan Wake Remastered recently launched across most systems, bringing back Remedy...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
nintendowire.com

Retro turn-based RPG 8-Bit Adventures 2 heading to Switch soon

Have you been itching to embark on a classic adventure like in the RPG’s of yore? Well, Critical Games’ Joshua Hallaran might just have what you’re looking for, as the upcoming 8-Bit Adventures 2 has been confirmed for Switch as well as PlayStation 4, 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gets official launch trailer ahead of release

You probably got this, or so we think… Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy from Square Enix and Eidos-Montréal is only two weeks away from release. In preparation for the game’s upcoming debut, an official launch trailer has been unveiled by Square Enix featuring another look at the title’s combat, characters, and worlds.
VIDEO GAMES
8 News Now

Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch OLED: Is it worth the upgrade?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s a little bit more than just a display change The Nintendo Switch, a handheld gaming console first launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest-selling devices. As of June 2021, almost 90 million units had been sold. This includes the 16 million units […]
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Ask the Developer interview dives into the Nintendo Switch OLED Model

Perhaps you’ve picked up a shiny new OLED Model Nintendo Switch, or are waiting for one in the mail, or are simply curious about the console’s offerings in general. Fortunately for those curious, Nintendo has released a lengthy developer interview with two Technology Development Department workers: head developer Ko Shiota and veteran Yoru Tamashita. Here’s a quick rundown of the most interesting tidbits:
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Review – Metroid Dread

It paradoxically feels like so long ago since a 2D Metroid game and yet also like it’s been only a short few years. To an extent, both are true. The franchise hasn’t received a new full-fledged entry since 2002’s Metroid Fusion, but also two remakes in the interim – 2004’s Metroid Zero Mission and 2017’s Metroid Samus Returns – the latter of which only released about 4 years ago. It’s technically been about as long since the last big Mario platformer or Zelda adventure. And yet, even moreso than Samus Returns, Metroid Dread feels like a comeback. Especially in the wake of the Metroidvania genre exploding through the indie scene, Samus is here to remind you all how the Hunter gets business done.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut manages to be both superb and sloppy on Switch

I have played many games, but I’ve never played anything quite like Disco Elysium – The Final Cut. Often an RPG will see you take a fresh-faced adventurer into a hero, or develop your stats so you become a supreme combatant. Here instead you’re molding the living embodiment of stale vomit into a passabe human being, who is still pretty terrible. You don’t need to like this individual – he certainly doesn’t, in my experiences – but you do need to live with him. Thankfully, he manages to be the perfect seatmate for this police procedural/DSM5 study.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Ace Attorney franchise celebrates 20th anniversary

Hold It! Did you know that today is the 20th anniversary of the entire Ace Attorney franchise? October 12th, 2001 is when the franchise’s first entry was released for the Game Boy Advance in Japan (and it’s currently the 12th in Japan!). Originally known as Gyakuten Saiban (Turnabout Trial), the Capcom-developed series was Japan-only until a rerelease of its first three games for the Nintendo DS, starting with Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney in 2005. Since then, the franchise has seen numerous sequels, two spinoff series, and adaptational manga, anime, stage plays, and even a live-action movie.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy