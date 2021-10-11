Suda51 says there ‘probably won’t be’ any No More Heroes 3 DLC, even though he has ideas
As excellent as No More Heroes 3 was, I think it’s fair to say that many fans are still left wanting more from the Garden of Insanity, and with many aspects of the game feeling somewhat incomplete, it has a lot of potential for new downloadable content. As it turns out, Director Goichi “Suda51” Suda has many ideas for what he’d like to add to the game, including many concepts that just didn’t make the cut during development.nintendowire.com
