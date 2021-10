Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has been awarded more than $3.1 million through the first round of the state's Main Street Grant program. The money is coming from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, which created the program using federal COVID relief funds, to assist central business districts in communities throughout the state as they recover from the pandemic. The first round of grants awarded through the program total about $40 million and were spread across eight Minnesota communities.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO