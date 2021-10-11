CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chart-topping hits by Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran, Elton John win BMI London Awards

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis Capaldi‘s smash hit “Before You Go” was named Song of the Year at the 2021 BMI London Awards, given out annually the music rights management and licensing company BMI. “Before You Go,” which was the most-performed song in the U.S. in 2020 by a U.K. or European songwriter, spent...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

Songs by The Police, Queen and Rolling Stones honored with BMI London Awards

Members of The Police, Queen and The Rolling Stones were among the honorees today at the 2021 BMI London Awards, given out annually by the music-rights management and licensing company BMI. Part of the ceremony was dedicated to the presentation of the Million-Air Awards, which recognize the songwriters of iconic...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Ed Sheeran’s Shivers claims third week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart

Ed Sheeran’s Shivers holds on at Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart, while Coldplay & BTS score a big new entry with their new collaboration My Universe. With 64,000 chart sales, Shivers notches up a third week at the summit, finishing comfortably ahead of its closest competition, Elton John & Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) which lands a second week at Number 2.
MUSIC
NME

Ed Sheeran and Years & Years announced for Radio City Hits Live

Ed Sheeran and Years & Years are among the artists who will perform live during Radio City Hits Live next month. The Liverpool event is returning for the first time since 2019, and will take place this year at the M&S Bank Arena on November 19. The line-up for Radio...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Capaldi
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Sting
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Elton John
femalefirst.co.uk

Ed Sheeran and Rag'nBone Man lead lineup for Hits Live 2022

The lineup for Hits Live 2022 has been announced, including Ed Sheeran and Rag'n'Bone Man. Ed Sheeran, Rag'n'Bone Man, KSI and Years & Years lead the line-up for Hits Live 2022. Hits Radio's Fleur East and Sarah Jane Crawford will host the two-day music extravaganza at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena...
MUSIC
wxhc.com

Elton John to release a joint Christmas single with U.K. pop star Ed Sheeran

Elton John and British pop singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran have collaborated onstage, but never on record -- until now. The U.K.'s Official Charts Company reports that, while speaking to NPO Radio 2, Sheeran revealed the news that he and Elton, whose company used to manage him, are teaming up for a Christmas single.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmi#Bennie And The Jets#Bmi London Awards#European#Lewis Co Writers#Abc Audio
bmi.com

BMI Celebrates its 2021 London Award Winners

BMI proudly honoured the top UK and European songwriters, composers and music publishers of the most-performed songs of the previous year at the 2021 BMI London Awards. Rising star Arlo Parks received the BMI Impact Award, a recognition given for groundbreaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music. Elusive and renowned UK songwriter and producer Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover was honoured with the BMI Champion Award, recognizing his incredible creative accomplishments and powerful contributions to culture, social policy and racial justice through his music. Song of the Year went to the smash hit “Before You Go” co-written by Tom Barnes. In addition, Million-Air Awards, Top 30 Pop Songs and the best in Film, TV & Visual Media were also announced across BMI’s digital and social channels. Fans can listen to award-winning songs, hear special messages from some of our honourees, including the stories behind their hit songs, as well as an exclusive performance by Arlo Parks and much more on our special page.
MUSIC
101.9 KELO-FM

Thanks to “Cold Heart,” Elton John officially marks 50 years in the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100’s Top 40

Happy Golden Anniversary to Elton John, who can now officially brag that he’s been scoring top 40 hits for 50 years. “Cold Heart,” his Dua Lipa collaboration that’s a mashup of four of his past songs, has jumped from #36 to #32 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s the first time he’s been in the top 40 of the chart since “Written in the Stars,” his 1999 duet with LeAnn Rimes.
MUSIC
femalefirst.co.uk

Coldplay bring out Ed Sheeran for Fix You at intimate London gig

Ed Sheeran was the surprise guest at Coldplay's intimate album launch gig this week. Ed Sheeran became an honorary member of Coldplay at the band's album launch show in London last night (12.10.21). The 30-year-old pop megastar joined Chris Martin and co on stage to perform a rendition of their...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
officialcharts.com

Elton John sets new Official UK Chart record as the first artist to score a Top 10 single in six different decades

Elton John sets a new record as the only act in Official UK Chart history to score a Top 10 single in six different decades, the Official Charts Company can reveal. 50 years after making his chart debut, last month saw Elton’s latest single Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) become his 33rd Top 10 on the Official Singles Chart. The track heads up his new album The Lockdown Sessions, a collection of collaborations featuring Lil Nas X, Stevie Wonder, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Nicks and more, released on October 22.
MUSIC
Billboard

Elton John Sets U.K. Chart Record With 'Cold Heart'

The Rocket Man blasts away for another U.K. chart record, by becoming the first artist in history to score a U.K. top 10 single in six different decades. Fifty years after making his U.K. chart debut, with 1971’s "Your Song," which reached No. 7, Elton John’s latest single “Cold Heart” is a top tier hit.
MUSIC
at40.com

Ed Sheeran Campaigns For Elton John To Knock 'Bad Habits' Out Of No. 1 Spot

This is friendship goals. On Thursday (October 14), Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to ask a special favor of his fans—he needs help knocking 'Bad Habits' out of the number one spot on the charts. Yup, you read that right. Sheeran wants to knock his own song off the top spot so Elton John can take over.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Sir Elton John Now Boasts Longest Span Between Top 40 Hits

Elton John can’t stay out of the news these days. Whether releasing duets with Charlie Puth or collaborating with Dua Lipa, the flamboyant British-born musician is everywhere. And we love it!. Wednesday (October 13) is no different. Speaking of Dua Lipa, it’s Elton’s collaboration with her, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),”...
MUSIC
Billboard

Even Ed Sheeran Wants Elton John to Score the U.K. No. 1 Song Over Him

Ed Sheeran is rooting for Sir Elton John to dethrone him on the U.K. chart, and Sheeran is recruiting his own fans to ditch their favorite and support Team Elton instead. The Rocket Man's expedition on the U.K. charts is even more historic after he became the first artist in history to score a U.K. top 10 single in six different decades, thanks to "Cold Heart" with Dua Lipa and remixed by Pnau. "Cold Heart," which is currently seated at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, is his 33rd top 10 on the tally, and it's inching closer to sitting on the throne. Now, Sheeran is pushing his own fanbase to help John secure the spot, despite it being currently occupied by his own single "Shivers."
MUSIC
The Guardian

Elton John scores first No 1 single in 16 years, ending 15-week Ed Sheeran run

Elton John has scored his first No 1 single in 16 years, in the same week he underwent a successful hip replacement. The 74-year-old tops the UK chart with Cold Heart, a collaboration with Dua Lipa remixed by Pnau, in which a string of classic Elton songs – Sacrifice, Kiss the Bride, Where’s the Shoorah and Rocket Man – are finessed into a new disco-pop track.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy