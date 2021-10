DETROIT -- Jacob Markstrom made 33 saves for the Calgary Flames in a 3-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. "The Red Wings have been playing really well, and I knew they were going to come out hot," Markstrom said. "I knew I had to be better than I was in my last game (24 saves in 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks), and the defense helped by clearing the rebounds."

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO