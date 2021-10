Bulgari is planning to bring luxury hospitality to the hills of Los Angeles. Bulgari Hotel & Resorts is expanding to the United States, with a Miami location set to open in 2024, and has now announced that it will open a Los Angeles property in 2025. Bulgari Resort Los Angeles is set to be nestled away in the private hillsides of Benedict Canyon — an L.A. neighborhood well-known for its sweeping views of the city, along with its famous inhabitants, which, over the years, have included Kim Kardashian West, Bruce Springsteen, David Geffen and Jay Leno. Located north of Beverly Hills, Benedict...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO