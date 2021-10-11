Steamboat Radio News for Monday, Oct. 11

Steamboat Radio News by Shannon Lukens. Ballots are in the mail if you didn’t already get yours over the weekend. Three state ballot measures are on there, plus you get to vote for new City Council members in Steamboat Springs and two members of the Steamboat Springs School District. Election day is Nov. 2. Ballots can be mailed back in or dropped off at the Voter Service and Polling Center in the courthouse, or one of the county’s drop boxes. They’re at the courthouse downtown and on Shield Drive near the Combined Law Enforcement Building. Dropoff locations are also at the Clark Store in North Routt, and the town halls of Hayden, Oak Creek, and Yampa.