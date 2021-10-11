CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDMT Stock: Why It Increased Today

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) increased by over 13% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) – a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies – increased by over 13% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to 4D Molecular Therapeutics announcing interim safety and clinical activity data from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of intravitreal 4D-125 in patients with advanced X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). And the interim data were presented today in a late-breaking presentation at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39th Annual Meeting.

SQ Stock: $300 Price Target From Atlantic Equities

The shares of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have received a $300 price target from Atlantic Equities. These are the details. The shares of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have received a $300 price target from Atlantic Equities. And Atlantic Equities analyst Kunaal Malde upgraded Square to an “Overweight” rating from “Neutral.”
Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

High-yield Realty Income is the leader in one of the safest niches of the REIT sector. Kellogg is a dominant food maker that has overhauled its business to prepare for a stronger future. Chevron has one of the strongest positions in the energy patch, and oil isn't going away anytime...
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Amid the Ongoing Labor Shortage

Since the pandemic began, labor shortages have impacted every industry imaginable, including tech. In this Backstage Pass segment, recorded on Oct. 6, Fool contributors Brian Withers, Rachel Warren, and Demitri Kalogeropoulos share three companies that they think could benefit from these trends. Brian Withers: We have about 21 minutes left....
AGRX Stock: Why It Fell This Past Week

The stock price of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell over 20% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell over 20% this past week. Investors had responded negatively to Agile Therapeutics announcing on Friday the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 26,666,648 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 13,333,324 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $0.85 per one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant to purchase one share of common stock.
IVT Stock Surges In Public Debut

The stock price of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT) increased by over 52% in its market debut yesterday. These are the details. The stock price of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT) increased by over 52% in its market debut yesterday. InvenTrust Properties had announced that its shares of common stock have been listed and commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “IVT” as of the market open.
GWH Stock Surges In Market Debut

ESS, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) has started trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol GWH and it surged in its market debut These are the details. ESS Inc., a U.S. manufacturer of long-duration batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications and ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: STWO), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, recently announced the completion of their previously announced business combination, resulting in ESS becoming a publicly listed company. The combined company retains the ESS Inc. name and its shares and warrants started trading yesterday on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbols “GWH” and “GWH.W”, respectively.
Align Technology stock sinks to pace the S&P 500's decliners after Stifel analyst warns of 'soft' quarterly results

Shares of Align Technology Inc. slumped 6.1% toward a four-month low in afternoon trading Wednesday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, after Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jonathan Block warned investors that his research suggests volumes deteriorated in recent months. Block's warning comes two weeks before the aesthetic dentistry products company is slated to report third-quarter results, after the Oct. 27 closing bell. Block said his past "quarterly diligence" was bullish, leading him to take aggressive stances heading into the previous four quarterly reports, all which beat both profit and revenue expectations. "However, our 3Q21 checks came back soft,...
Jasper Therapeutics' stock more than doubles after Oppenheimer analyst's bullish call

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. soared 106.2% in volatile morning trading, enough to pace the Nasdaq's gainers, after Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson's bullish endorsement the day after the stock closed at a record low. The stock had been halted for volatility twice in the first half hour after the open, as trading volume swelled to 20.7 million shares. The company started trading as a biotechnology company with its "JSPR" ticker after the closing of the acquisition by special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was announced after the Sept. 24 close. From that day through Tuesday, the stock had plunged 52.3%, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.4% over the same time. Oppenheimer's Olson initiated Jasper with an outperform rating and stock price target of $21, implying a further 41% gain from current levels. "We view [Jasper] as an emerging leader in the development of novel targeted conditioning agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) with lead candidate JSP191 and proprietary engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform," Olson wrote in a note to clients.
MCHP Stock: 2-For-1 Stock Split Goes Into Effect

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced a 2-for-1 stock split in August and it has gone into effect today. These are the details. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) – a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions – announced a 2-for-1 stock split in August and it has gone into effect today. This stock split is being implemented to increase trading liquidity and to place the stock in a more attractive trading range for retail investors.
2 Stocks to Consider for E-Commerce and Digital Payments Growth in Latin America

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are leaders in the e-commerce and digital payments spaces in Latin America. Their stocks have not performed particularly well this year, though -- but that doesn't mean they won't be long-term winners. In this Motley Fool Live segment from "The 5" recorded Oct. 8, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall, Jeremy Bowman, and Nicholas Rossolillo discuss why the future still looks bright for both tech firms.
MGM Stock: $68 Price Target From Credit Suisse

The shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) have received a $68 price target from Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) have received a $68 price target from Credit Suisse. And Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken upgraded MGM Resorts to an “Outperform” rating from a “Neutral” rating. The price target was increased from $33.
