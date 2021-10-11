FDMT Stock: Why It Increased Today
The stock price of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) increased by over 13% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) – a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies – increased by over 13% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to 4D Molecular Therapeutics announcing interim safety and clinical activity data from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of intravitreal 4D-125 in patients with advanced X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). And the interim data were presented today in a late-breaking presentation at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39th Annual Meeting.pulse2.com
