About 150 unionized workers striking outside the Kellogg’s cereal-making plant in East Hempfield Township were joined by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Saturday afternoon. “Folks go to a grocery store during the pandemic and they see full shelves. These are some of the folks who made all of that possible,” Fetterman, currently running for a U.S. Senate seat, said of the workers demonstrating outside. “I think them being adequately and fairly compensated is (something everyone should care about).”

ADVOCACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO