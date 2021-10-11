Keith Mann

James “Keith” Reisman passed on Sept. 29, 2021, with Susan and his daughter Kim Mora holding him. Keith was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma, on Aug. 8, 1941. Ninnekhah, Oklahoma was where he spent some of his schoolings and in Santa Paula, California, during his high school years. In Ventura JR College, he met Connie, the mother of his three children, Kim (Joe) Mora, Kevin (Deanna) and Cory, and sisters, Lona Hill and Linda Westgard. After many years in Roseburg, Keith met “the love of his life” Susan and for 39 years they enjoyed international travel – six weeks in New Zealand and Australia, three weeks in Turkey, three weeks in Chia and Tibet, plus other trips and river cruises, 17 winters in Hemet, CA RV Park, and the Oregon football games.

