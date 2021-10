First and foremost, the Tampa Bay Rays have nothing to be ashamed of. To repeat as division winners in the American League East is hard. Doing this having one of the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball is quite the accomplishment. They will be a pipeline for talent for a long time. They have a core to build around. To build on that core, management needs to commit to contract extensions to their young core. They seem to have somewhat of a revolving door of talent from year to year. Things can be pointed to from last year’s World Series run that could have helped them this year. The one thing they have going is a great atmosphere of a desire to win. Being so close for two years straight should warrant going out in the off season to get the talent to get them to the promised land.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO