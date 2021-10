HURON — The Huron Tigers outlasted the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots in five roller coaster sets Thursday night at Huron Arena in a match that saw huge momentum swings, timely kills and equally timely errors on behalf of both teams. Huron set scores were 25-21, 16-25, 25-23, 19-25 and 15-13. “This was a great win for us tonight,” said Tiger mentor Josh Lien after the celebration on the floor. “We had some serve receive problems tonight, but we didn’t have any in the final set. We really scrapped tonight and I was pleased at our ability to fight back when we got down.”

HURON, SD ・ 13 DAYS AGO