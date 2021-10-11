Easter Pastels Appear On The Women’s Nike Air Max Furyosa

Though only a little over a week into October, Nike is already gearing up for Spring, dressing the women’s Air Max Furyosa in a vibrant Easter-inspired colorway. The package is a quintessential reflection of the aforementioned holiday, comprised of its many bold pastels. Green is used the heaviest, its bright color applied atop the leather side panel, the suede heel, and just lightly along the topmost eye stay. Violet comes in a close second, appearing just over top the kit in lighter, smaller portions. Pink, then, rounds out the brighter ends of the palettes, dyeing the cosmetic lace, the eyelets, and the pulls that adorn the white-colored foundation.