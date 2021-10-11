CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Governor Wolf Visits Clemens Food Group, Tours Construction of New Food Processing Facility That Will Retain 2,600 Jobs

By Trista Steinhauer
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf joined Clemens Food Group leaders, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Sen. Maria Collett, Rep. Steve Malagari and members of the Governor’s Action Team to tour the construction of the company’s new facility in Montgomery County. The Wolf Administration supported the project which will expand the business operations and create new jobs in the region.

