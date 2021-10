The Hawaii Police Department is warning the public about recent phone scams in which attempts are being made to obtain money from individuals and businesses. In recent reports, the suspect(s) contacted the victim by phone, identifying themselves as either local, state, or federal officials, according to police. The intended victim is told that they are under criminal investigation, and must purchase Western Union, Money Gram, Money Pack, GreenDot, Apple/iTunes, Google, and/or Vanilla brand cards to pay their “fine” in order to avoid being arrested, or having their social security numbers suspended.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO