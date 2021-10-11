Punxsy Man Faces Charges After 3-Year-Old Child Found Unattended Outdoors, Shoeless & Dirty

A 12-year-old has been charged after stabbing another child during a fight Saturday night, according to Manheim Township police. The two juveniles were fighting near the 400 block of Coventry Road near Bucher Elementary School in Manheim Township at 7:14 p.m. when the 12-year-old pulled out a small knife, police said in a news release. The 12-year-old then stabbed the other child, 11, in the abdomen.

MANHEIM, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO