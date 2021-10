After the Ford Bronco was unveiled, there was loads of talk about the SUV's off-road abilities, with many comparing the retro Bronco to the similarly old-school Wrangler. Jeep obviously thinks that it has the better product and its president, Jim Morrison, has poked fun at the Bronco's quality issues. This sort of thing is not uncommon, but it seems that the rivalry is heating up slightly, with Muscle Cars & Trucks reporting that Morrison has now taken another jab at Ford, this time claiming that the Blue Oval's newest product won't be able to keep up on the off-road trails.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO