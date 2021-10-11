CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Futures Higher; Soy, Wheats Steady to Lower

By David Fiala, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn futures are 2 to 3 cents higher at midsession; soybean futures are 7 to 9 cents lower; wheat futures are flat to 4 cents lower. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents higher to start the week with quiet trade so far as range-bound action continues ahead of the WASDE report Tuesday. The WASDE report is expected to show yield slightly lower at 175.9 bushels per acre (bpa), with carryout at 1.420 billion bushels (bb) up slightly from last month. Ethanol margins will continue to struggle with natural gas values and soft driving demand while tight stocks will limit production slowdowns.

agfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Futures Regain Early Week Losses

Live cattle futures have rebounded from early-week pressure as traders have moved to six-week highs with the focus on renewed commercial and noncommercial interest stepping back into the market. Feeder cattle prices quickly followed the lead of live cattle trade, although hog futures have continued lower Thursday. Live cattle futures...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Minneapolis Wheat Reaches New Heights; Corn, Soy Bounce From Lows

Row crops had a difficult time moving much higher early Thursday, as bearish WASDE data and tepid export demand continued to weigh on prices; but they did move higher. Soybeans are gaining some traction with renewed export interest and rumors of more business. Minneapolis wheat again scored a new contract high on tightening U.S. wheat stocks and an overall bullish world outlook for wheat.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Hits Limit Up

The cotton market touched limit up for a moment Thursday as frenzied traders bought into the break. Most likely they were encouraged by alleged overnight Chinese buying and the resilient technical trend. Traders are anticipating Friday’s delayed weekly export sales for confirmation that China remains a devout buyer of U.S. cotton.
MARKETS
geneticliteracyproject.org

With a goal of agricultural self-reliance by 2030, China adds genetic engineering to its strategy to develop high-yield rice, wheat, corn and soy crops

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. China will beef up efforts to create higher yields and higher quality production of major food crop varieties, and self-sufficiency in...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dtn#Wheat#Weather#Ethanol#Dtn Grain#Midsession#Wasde#Bpa#South American
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Export Sales May Set Direction

The cattle complex uncovered some buying interest Thursday from stronger boxed beef prices as well as strong financial markets. Hogs were not the recipients of any spillover strength closing lower. December hogs are now the lead month. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $209.96 +0.57*. Hogs: Steady Futures: Higher Lean...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Missay: Futures in the Green

Corn is 8 to 9 cents higher, soybeans are 9 to 11 cents higher and wheat is 11 to 16 cents higher. Corn trade is 9 to 10 cents higher at midday Friday with trade pressing back toward nearby resistance with firmer spread action as we head into another harvest weekend. Ethanol margins have improved with natural gas flattening out and tight stocks boosting margins.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, with U.S. prices up nearly 4% for the week

Oil futures rose on Friday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices posting a weekly gain of almost 4%. "Another round of strong earnings and economic data suggest the economy can still handle the current surge in energy prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The oil market deficit will only get wider as global stockpiles remain at low levels, unexpected demand comes from colder weather, and on surging jet fuel demand as the U.S. opens up international travel." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 97 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $82.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with front-month prices up about 3.6% for the week, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Argentina
agfax.com

Global Markets: Coarse Grains – U.S. Corn Exports to Peru Down Again

U.S. exports of corn to Peru look poised to perform very similarly to last year, having lost substantial market share to Argentina in recent years despite trade advantages gained by the U.S.-Peru Trade Promotion Agreement (PTPA). The PTPA entered into force in 2009 and established a duty-free tariff rate quota (TRQ) for U.S. corn imports.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Recovers, Await Exports

The cotton market is trading higher overnight as bargain-buyers are out in force. Thus far spot December has held its low of Wednesday which is considered a positive technical nuance. Fundamentally, the market is trying to digest the not-so-friendly numbers USDA issued for the world categories in its October crop report.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: More Mixed Trade

Corn is flat to 1 cent lower, soybeans are 1 to 2 cents lower and wheat is 2 to 9 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to 1 cent lower at midday Thursday with early gains fading. Ethanol margins have improved with production up again by 54,000 barrels per day, with stocks dropping 84,000 barrels to keep the supportive trend going. South America will continue with early full-season corn planting with little weather concerns there so far.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Futures Lead Upward Shift

Gains moved into all cattle futures Thursday morning with triple-digit rallies in nearby live and feeder cattle contracts. Hog futures are showing limited losses as traders still are searching for longer-term stability following the wide market swings over the last month. Triple-digit gains in live and feeder cattle futures have...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans, Corn Plunge Again; Bearish Mood Spills Into Wheat

Soybean and corn futures carried over the bearish posture from the October WASDE, which projected higher yields, production and ending stocks levels for both. Wheat, which rallied Tuesday after a mostly neutral to bullish report, joined in the sell-off Wednesday. November soybeans fell to the lowest level since the end of March, before bouncing late. There is no doubt funds were liquidating longs, especially in corn.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Higher Overnight, Led by Wheat

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 2 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 3 1/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 4 1/2 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are higher with European markets mostly higher, and Asian markets mixed to mostly lower. The bond market is lower.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Market Pullback Developing in Cattle Trade

Moderate to active pressure developed in cattle futures Wednesday, following triple-digit losses seen in deferred live cattle and feeder cattle trade. Traders continue to adjust positions following changes in supply and demand estimates, curbing previous buyer support. Hog futures continue to shift lower as traders search for short term support levels.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Initial Weakness Expected

The livestock complex closed lower across the board Wednesday as traders just did not find solid support under the market. Hogs nearly closed lower chart gaps. Cattle saw further pressure due to steady cash developing. Cattle: Steady Futures: Lower Live Equiv: $209.39 -1.08*. Hogs: Steady Futures: Higher Lean Equiv: $111.93...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Sharply Lower on Data

The cotton market flirted with limit-down prices Tuesday amid USDA’s monthly supply-demand report. In the data, the tabulators lowered the U.S. production, idled exports, but lowered ending stocks. However, in the world categories, global production increased, consumption decreased and global carryout jumped some 450,000 bales. Tuesday afternoon, USDA will issue...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Row Crops Fall on Higher Ending Stocks Estimates

December corn closed down 10 1/2 cents and November soybeans were down 30 cents, pressured by higher-than-expected ending stocks estimates from USDA. All three U.S. wheats ended higher, helped by USDA’s bullish report adjustments. December corn closed down 10 1/2 cents and March corn was down 10 1/4 cents. November...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Soybeans Rebound Some From WASDE Losses

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 2 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 8 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is down 2 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Soybeans have recovered about one third of Tuesday losses following the bearish WASDE, which saw yield, production and ending stocks rise higher than expected.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy