DTN Grain Midday: Corn Futures Higher; Soy, Wheats Steady to Lower
Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents higher at midsession; soybean futures are 7 to 9 cents lower; wheat futures are flat to 4 cents lower. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents higher to start the week with quiet trade so far as range-bound action continues ahead of the WASDE report Tuesday. The WASDE report is expected to show yield slightly lower at 175.9 bushels per acre (bpa), with carryout at 1.420 billion bushels (bb) up slightly from last month. Ethanol margins will continue to struggle with natural gas values and soft driving demand while tight stocks will limit production slowdowns.agfax.com
