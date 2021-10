If indeed the Sixers are set to face a long-term holdout, they’ll be wise to lean on their young core during the beginning of the season. The situation with Ben Simmons doesn’t seem to be getting much better. Simmons recently “liked” an Instagram post detailing how much money he could lose by holding out. Brian Windhorst of ESPN suggested the Sixers fining Simmons would be a “declaration of war.” Between Kyrie Irving potentially missing all home games because of his vaccination status, and Simmons potentially missing an entire season simply because he wants a new team, there’s more than enough drama to go around these days. Kind of makes you nostalgic for a much simpler time, doesn’t it?

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO