Clark: Was that the biggest upset in Florida State football history?

By Corey Clark • Warchant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis might be the first time in my career that I've written a question in a headline where I'm genuinely asking for answers from the readers. But, hey, my Internet research has stumped me for hours, and I'm tired of trying to find a bigger point spread that the FSU football team has overcome. So, if you can find a game in which Florida State won as a bigger underdog than Saturday at North Carolina -- the line was 18.5 points -- please, please reach out and let me know.

