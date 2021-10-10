CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan

A View From Lick Skillet: Our American world as we see it at age 86

By Gerald Largen
Roane County News
 6 days ago

Gentle reader, this past Wednesday marked another milestone for the old curmudgeon, the eighty-sixth anniversary of his birth. To put this date in some perspective, he is not quite a decade over one-third as old as our Republic. As a result he remembers much of our history, beginning with the economic constraints of the Great Depression. Likewise he recalls our national conflicts with Japan and Germany and in Korea and Vietnam.

