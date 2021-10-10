A View From Lick Skillet: Our American world as we see it at age 86

This house looks like the most extraordinary and beautiful updated version of a Case Study House from California in the 1960s. Except it is not in California, it is on the shore of Lac-Brome, Quebec, designed by Atelier Pierre Thibault, with millwork and furniture by Kastella. It raises so many questions about how we look at architecture in the 2020s. When you look through the lens of energy consumption you see one thing, and when you look through the lens of carbon, both upfront and operating, you see another. And in Quebec, everything runs on carbon-free hydroelectricity and the house is mostly built of low-carbon materials. It is described in V2com:

