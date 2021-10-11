PG&E planned power shutoffs impacting thousands across California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E is shutting off the power to about 25,000 customers in California because of dry, gusty winds that could raise the risk of wildfires. The scope has been reduced from the 44,000 customers in 32 counties initially announced on Saturday. This potential PSPS event is focused within the Northern Sierra Foothills, North Bay and North Coast regions with minimal impact to Bay Area and Central Valley customers.