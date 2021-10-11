CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

PG&E planned power shutoffs impacting thousands across California

By Amy Hollyfield, Cornell Barnard
KGO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E is shutting off the power to about 25,000 customers in California because of dry, gusty winds that could raise the risk of wildfires. The scope has been reduced from the 44,000 customers in 32 counties initially announced on Saturday. This potential PSPS event is focused within the Northern Sierra Foothills, North Bay and North Coast regions with minimal impact to Bay Area and Central Valley customers.

abc7news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Redding, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Central California#Power Lines#Kgo#Psps
The Hill

Two conservatives resign from Biden's Supreme Court commission

Two conservative members have resigned from the bipartisan panel President Biden assembled to study proposals for reforming the Supreme Court. The departures Friday came from University of Virginia law professor Caleb Nelson, a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas , and Harvard Law professor Jack Goldsmith, former top official in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel under President George W. Bush.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy