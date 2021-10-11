Winnebago's Hike 100 Is a Tiny Camper, Which Means More Options for Towing It
Winnebago has a new, fun-size addition to its travel trailer lineup. It's called the Hike 100, a physically small camper trailer (it's the smallest Winnebago yet!) with many big trailer amenities. The Hike 100 is towable by midsize trucks and SUVs—heck, it might even within bounds behind a compact truck such as Ford's Maverick or Hyundai's Santa Cruz. This makes the mini-Winnie really a desirable travel trailer to pull with pretty much whatever's already in the driveway. Bigger trucks, of course, wouldn't even know it was there.www.motortrend.com
