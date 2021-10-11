CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago's Hike 100 Is a Tiny Camper, Which Means More Options for Towing It

MotorTrend Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinnebago has a new, fun-size addition to its travel trailer lineup. It's called the Hike 100, a physically small camper trailer (it's the smallest Winnebago yet!) with many big trailer amenities. The Hike 100 is towable by midsize trucks and SUVs—heck, it might even within bounds behind a compact truck such as Ford's Maverick or Hyundai's Santa Cruz. This makes the mini-Winnie really a desirable travel trailer to pull with pretty much whatever's already in the driveway. Bigger trucks, of course, wouldn't even know it was there.

www.motortrend.com

John Bergdorf
4d ago

Much depends on where you will use such a trailer. Up and down the east coast, and into the midwest, you should be okay. In the west, the mountains, the open plains, you will want some weight behind you when you encounter those winds. Single axles do bounce, and the lighter the package the higher the bounce.

