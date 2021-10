Wednesday was a busy day for the Presque Isle Police Department as they dealt with a couple of very public situations throughout the daylight hours. The day started when multiple officers were on Industrial Street dealing with a male individual who appeared to be very distraught and disoriented. Without knowing all of the facts, I will not speculate on the person's specific situation, but I do hope that he is in a better place today. We do our best to respect the individuals and understand that sometimes circumstances are not always what they seem to be, but we are thankful for the officers that were able to peacefully resolve the situation.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 21 HOURS AGO