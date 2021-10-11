JPMorgan Chase Bank Coordinates $2.3B Term Loan for Carnival
Carnival Corporation & plc announced that Carnival Corporation successfully completed the syndication of its $2.3 billion first-priority senior secured term loan facility, which the Company intends to use to redeem its 11.5% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023. The new Term Loan Facility will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to adjusted LIBOR with a 0.75% floor, plus a margin equal to 3.25% and will mature in 2028. The refinancing transaction will generate annual interest savings of over $135 million and extend maturities.www.abladvisor.com
