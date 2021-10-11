First Bancorp Announces Management Team Changes

First Bancorp, the parent company of First Bank, announced changes in the management team of the Company and the Bank. Adam Currie will become Chief Banking Officer of First Bank; Elizabeth B. Bostian will become General Counsel and Chief Financial Officer of the Company; and Blaise Buczkowski, Chief Administrative Officer, will continue in that role and become the Company's Chief Accounting Officer, reporting to Ms. Bostian. Mr. Currie and Ms. Bostian will report to Michael G. Mayer, Chief Executive Officer of First Bank and President of the Company, and continue to maintain their offices in Greensboro, N.C. Ms. Buczkowski will continue to maintain her office in the Company's headquarters in Southern Pines, N.C.