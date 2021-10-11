Federal appeals court reinstates Texas’ six-week abortion ban — for now
A federal appeals court has temporarily reinstated a Texas law that bans abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which is considered the most conservative federal appeals court in the country, granted the state's request for a temporary halt to a lower court order blocking enforcement of the law. The U.S. Justice Department, which is the plaintiff in this case, has been given until Oct. 12 to respond.
