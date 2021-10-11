CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Becker: The need of a sober sailor in turbulent waters

By Editorials
The Dickinson Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe three-ring circus is back in town in Washington DC, and it’s a doozy. In one ring, we see great feats of hypocrisy and double-speak. In another is the clown act, showcasing a little red car and a little blue car. We’re treated to an act where all the clowns cram into the two cars, and sometimes the clowns get mixed up and cram into the wrong-colored car. In the third ring is a magic show. Here the people can witness amazing tricks such as printing an unlimited amount of money without inflation, spending $3.5 trillion without any cost, and taxing businesses without any negative effect on people.

www.thedickinsonpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

MAGA Republicans may end up regretting their fidelity to Trump

Republican politicians and candidates rely on right-wing media and their own shameless lying to keep their base at a fever pitch — angry, resentful and woefully misinformed. And while the rest of Americans might bemoan the descent of tens of millions of Americans into a cult built on conspiracy theories, it does not mean such an approach is designed for success. Indeed, tying a party to an unpredictable and vengeful leader comes with a high price.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
WashingtonExaminer

Kamala’s sinking ship

Vice President Kamala Harris has been sinking in the polls since her disastrous trip to Latin American countries this summer. Her latest communications gambit will only send those numbers sinking further.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Post

A new problem for Democrats: Americans suddenly want smaller government after all

Inconvenient but true: Americans want government to do less. Not more. Democrats cannot afford to just hand-wave this problem away. In the first few months of the Biden administration, fawning media coverage declared that the president had inspired a new “paradigm” or “consensus” for robust, active government, harking back to the New Deal or Great Society. Or at least maybe the pre-Reagan era.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Cousins who stormed US Capitol on 6 January get longer jail terms than prosecution asked for

A federal judge threw the book at a pair of cousins who pleaded guilty to entering the US Capitol on 6 January, sentencing them to jail time longer than what the prosecution recommended in return for their guilty plea.Prosecutors dropped more serious charges against Robert Bauer and Edward Hemenway as part of a deal to plead guilty to the misdemeanour of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.But instead of the 30 days in jail and $500 in fines recommended by the Department of Justice, the US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the family rioters to 45 days...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Republicans#Democrats#Sailors#White House
mississippifreepress.org

‘I’m Not An Anti-Vaxxer’: Mississippi Public Health President Resigns After Vaccine, Ivermectin Comments

Dr. Catherine Moring, president of the Mississippi Public Health Association, resigned her leadership role in the organization late last week after questioning the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in a Bloomberg article, instead crediting the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin for protecting her during her own infection. In Moring’s interview...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

The Capitol Police union is throwing its weight behind a whistleblower who blasted how two senior leaders handled the 1/6 attack.

"We are no better off today than we were on January 6th," the union wrote in response to the POLITICO scoop. The news: The Capitol Police union said a Sept. 28 whistleblower complaint backs up their contentions about insufficient action in the leadup to the Jan. 6 attack by Sean Gallagher, the force's acting chief of uniformed operations, and Yogananda Pittman, its former acting chief.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Week

What pandemic experts are predicting for the U.S. this winter

As winter approaches, many Americans may be nervously recalling the COVID-19 surge of last year, and wondering whether we're barrelling toward holidays-on-lockdown 2.0. Scientists are considering the same questions, but reassuring that the U.S. is "definitely, without a doubt, hands-down in a better place this year," as Boston University's Dr. Nahid Bhadelia told The New York Times. Experts are cautioning Americans to remain vigilant in preventative measures, but also leaving room for optimism. Though another winter surge is "plausible," writes the Times, the Delta-driven wave of coronavirus cases is likely winding down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Why are MAGA supporters chanting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ to mock Democrats?

The phrase ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ has become an anti-Biden war cry, after a reporter mistakenly thought a NASCAR race crowd was shouting “Let’s Go Brandon”, instead of “f**k Joe Biden”.“As you can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘let’s go Brandon’,” said NBC reporter Kelli Stavast, who was interviewing driver Brandon Brown after his race win at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway at the beginning of October. In the footage, fans can clearly be heard shouting a vulgar chant about the president.The video of the awkward moment went viral, and the censorship-friendly chant has since been adopted by Donald Trump fans. The meme has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fox News called out for segment suggesting Native Americans are addicted to government help

Fox News has been called out for a segment suggesting that Native Americans are addicted to government help. Host Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Wednesday that hardship experienced within Native American communities has “everything to do with government dependency” and “alcoholism”. Fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters chimed in, saying that liberals “make them out to be victims” and will strive to “send more slush funds to the reservations”. Ms Campos-Duffy blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for saying that America needs to face its “shameful past” as she recognised Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. She added that explorers coming from...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy