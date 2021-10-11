Becker: The need of a sober sailor in turbulent waters

The three-ring circus is back in town in Washington DC, and it’s a doozy. In one ring, we see great feats of hypocrisy and double-speak. In another is the clown act, showcasing a little red car and a little blue car. We’re treated to an act where all the clowns cram into the two cars, and sometimes the clowns get mixed up and cram into the wrong-colored car. In the third ring is a magic show. Here the people can witness amazing tricks such as printing an unlimited amount of money without inflation, spending $3.5 trillion without any cost, and taxing businesses without any negative effect on people.