CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Opinion: Divisions in America

By Editorials
The Dickinson Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast March I wrote an article concerning how divided our country has become in the last few years. I have noticed that it seems that the problem has continued to spread in all areas of our lives. People are more divisive and suspicious of each other. When you go into a public place, some people who are wearing a mask and some who are not wearing a mask give each other a negative look instead of acknowledging each other. You do not want to bring up the subject of political issues with someone unless you know they are of the same thinking (Republican or Democrat) as you. The potential discussion may end in a very strong conversation with both of you very frustrated and angry with each other. Both of you may decide in your mind that you will not talk to that person again! Our political leaders are acting the same. You would think the Democrats and Republicans were at war with each other instead of working on legislation for the people’s benefit. The things that are said on TV and social media would have been considered censored ten years ago. The sad result is that our children are following the adults with the same actions!

www.thedickinsonpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

How Triple-Jabbed Israel Is Exposing America’s Booster Shot Blunders

Millions of Israelis rushed to pharmacies and clinics for their third dose of COVID vaccine after the country’s health regulators authorized boosters back in July, and the apparent result—four months on—is striking. For the roughly 4 million Israelis who’ve gotten boosted—that’s two-thirds of the adult population—COVID cases seem to have...
WORLD
peoriatimes.com

Opinion: Biden administration wants to fundamentally change America

You may not recall the name Paul Greenberg, but you certainly recall the nickname he bestowed on a politician who became president. It was Paul Greenberg, in his newspaper column, who concocted the sobriquet “Slick Willie” to describe then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton. Gov. Clinton cast himself as a progressive reformer in a speech to the 1980 Arkansas Democratic Convention; Greenberg disagreed, calling Clinton a false reformer and making up the memorable moniker. “Slick Willie” stuck to Clinton and contributed to his defeat by Republican Frank White that November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Republicans#Democrats#Communist
Post Register

Opinion: In response to Bob Goetsch

Thank you, Bob, for a constructive analysis of my critical race theory commentary. We agree that the struggle against racism is not over. Here are some disagreements. The three-fifths provision in the original Constitution did not promote or enshrine slavery. The pro-slavery states wanted to count all slaves (five-fifths) for purposes of assigning the number of congressional representatives to penalize slavery, i.e., they preferred no mention of slavery. The anti-slavery states did not want to count any slaves (zero-fifths) to penalize slavery. The compromise still penalized slavery, giving an incentive to free slaves and increase congressional representation. Thus, the motivations in the Constitution were the exact opposite of what you and others claim.
SOCIETY
wvgazettemail.com

Nick Rahall: America has to be ready for EVs before switch (Opinion)

West Virginia is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes and vistas and the most hardworking people in this country. Yet, in national debates, the people of this state and their priorities are often forgotten — falling second to the wants of louder voices on the coasts. That is...
POLITICS
harvardmagazine.com

“Decarcerating” America

As she assumes her new role as organizing fellow for Harvard Law School’s new Institute to End Mass Incarceration (IEMI), community organizer Brittany White finds herself thinking of Bianca. She met her in 2009, when both women were serving prison sentences with the Alabama Department of Corrections. Bianca had been denied parole for 10 years, during which time her entire life outside of prison changed: her grandmother died, her child grew up, and she herself became a grandmother. “When your connections and reality in the free world are gone,” White wonders, “what is the hope you rely on?” While White was released in 2014 and became a community organizer with criminal-justice reform groups, Bianca is still in prison. This fall, White brings her expertise to Harvard’s group of lawyers, researchers, formerly incarcerated people, and law students at the IEMI—all working, White says, so that “people like Bianca can come home.”
HARVARD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
dakotastudent.com

Unpopular Opinion

Pineapple on pizza has been heavily criticised. In Italy it is actually illegal to put pineapple on pizza, but there are many who defend it to the grave. Why is this such a heated topic? People can be very passionate when it comes to food. Hawaiian pizza originated in Canada in 1962 by creator Sam Panopoulos at Satellite Restaurant. In 2017, the topic became especially heated among pro-pineapple lovers and anti-pineapple haters, as celebrities and even politicians began weighing in. This is such a fiery debate that many relationships crumble before they even begin, and all with one question. Does pineapple belong on pizza?
CELEBRITIES
utdailybeacon.com

Your Over-Opinionated Uncle: How is America getting abortion policy wrong?

When analyzing global legislation, we see that abortion laws have become more liberal through the rise of feminism over the past few decades. Though nearly all countries differentiate on the technicalities of when abortion is allowed, the world as a whole has become more progressive about women’s rights and with that the right of privacy to an abortion.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
prescottenews.com

Opinion: EV Tax Credit Puts Consumers – And America – In the Driver’s Seat

President Joe Biden’s legacy-defining infrastructure and budget bills have had a rough week. But the media’s skepticism and Republican schadenfreude belie both a miscalculation of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s political savvy as well as a misunderstanding of the profound impact that Biden’s Build Back Better agenda can have on the American economy and American families for generations to come.
LABOR ISSUES
Sentinel

Readers’ opinions

The article on Page A2 in the Oct. 6 Sentinel, San Diego AP, “US says record low refugee admissions are partly due to COVID-19 pandemic.”. The article states 11,411 were allowed into the U.S. last budget year (Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021) “and far below the 62,500 ceiling President Biden set in May.”
LEWISTOWN, PA
The Independent

Fox News called out for segment suggesting Native Americans are addicted to government help

Fox News has been called out for a segment suggesting that Native Americans are addicted to government help. Host Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Wednesday that hardship experienced within Native American communities has “everything to do with government dependency” and “alcoholism”. Fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters chimed in, saying that liberals “make them out to be victims” and will strive to “send more slush funds to the reservations”. Ms Campos-Duffy blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for saying that America needs to face its “shameful past” as she recognised Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. She added that explorers coming from...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

A new problem for Democrats: Americans suddenly want smaller government after all

Inconvenient but true: Americans want government to do less. Not more. Democrats cannot afford to just hand-wave this problem away. In the first few months of the Biden administration, fawning media coverage declared that the president had inspired a new “paradigm” or “consensus” for robust, active government, harking back to the New Deal or Great Society. Or at least maybe the pre-Reagan era.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy