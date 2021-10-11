CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Turlock, CA

Bloodless Bullfighting, A Portuguese Tradition Kept Alive In Central Valley

By Devin Fehely
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8j0I_0cO2YgtK00

TURLOCK, Stanislaus County (CBS SF) — Portuguese-style bullfighting tradition has taken root in California’s Central Valley. This style of bullfighting differs from the Spanish-style in the fact that the bull isn’t hurt or killed.

The same promise to not hurt the animal is not given to those who choose to step into the arena, and test their courage against the bull.

“We’re just amateurs. We just go out there for the tradition, for the love of the sport, for the brotherhood,” said George Martins Jr., Captain of Forcados Amadores de Turlock.

The forcados are the bullfighters. In Portuguese tradition, they taunt the animal in hopes that it will charge them. They follow the cavaleiros who battle the bull from horseback into the arena.

Martin says that in the Portuguese tradition one only has to grab the bull by the horns and that’s it. In Portugal, the bull doesn’t die, and there is absolutely no blood shed here in California. The bullfights have been created to always be bloodless. The cavaleiros use a velcro-tipped banderilla and a short spear-shaped tool, which attaches to a velcro pad on the bull’s back.

After the cavaleiros finish what they call their “dance with the bull,” the forcados enter the arena. They challenge the bull directly, aiming to grab the bull by the horns without any protection or defense.

“Being a bull grabber teaches you some life lessons,” said Martin. “It teaches you how to be tough, how to overcome obstacles.”

Bullfighting is a dangerous sport. In the recent bullfight season, forcados were tossed and trampled by the enormous bull. Martin says oftentimes it takes more than one attempt to grab the bull by the horns successfully.

“This is definitely something you have to want it 100%. It’s not something that you can just inherit,” Martins said.

Comments / 0

Related
thelosangelesbeat.com

Wine Documentary “A Wonderful Kingdom” Celebrates Portuguese Traditions

The stunning mountain ranges of Portugal’s Douro Valley are the setting for “A Wonderful Kingdom,” a poetic observation of traditional winemaking in northern Portugal. This new documentary focuses on the Douro Valley, a remote area that’s the oldest demarcated wine region in the world. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Turlock, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Turlock, CA
Lifestyle
Only In Northern California

The Creepy Small Town In Northern California With Insane Paranormal Activity

Northern California is full of places with creepy stories that seem to linger. We even compiled a road trip that leads you to the most haunted places in NorCal! However, the town featured here has a seriously spooky presence and is known to contain occasionally-nuts paranormal activity. Placerville is a quaint town with a relatively […] The post The Creepy Small Town In Northern California With Insane Paranormal Activity appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

Big earthquakes recently hit Hawaii and Alaska - here's what that means for California

The major earthquakes that jolted Hawaii and Alaska over the past two days caused no major damage, but rattled nerves both locally and perhaps in California — also a famously earthquake-prone state. However, the typical immediate concern — a tsunami that could travel thousands of miles and strike California’s coast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullfights#Central Valley#Bloodless Bullfighting#Cbs Sf#Spanish
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
Petaluma 360

How a coroner’s report about a Santa Rosa 15-year-old’s death went viral

On Tuesday morning, a Twitter account called Reopen California Schools posted the image of a Death Investigation Synopsis Report prepared for the Sonoma County coroner’s office. The “manner of death” was ruled “undetermined,” but the report, which outlined the sudden passing of a 15-year-old Santa Rosa boy, hinted at a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Spain
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Pets
palmspringslife.com

Her Landers home was once a private escape, but after deciding to make it her permanent home artist Bunnie Reiss is ready to share her art during the Highway 62 Open Studio Art Tours.

Artist Bunnie Reiss — that's her bottom right putting the finishing touches on a building mural — will open her Landers studio during the opening weekend of the Highway 62 Open Studio Art Tours. PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY BUNNIE REISS. Bunnie Reiss has owned her property in Landers for almost four years....
LANDERS, CA
Mercury News

Suspected killer of Castro Valley teen Jenny Lin dies in Oregon

The prime suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old Castro Valley girl almost three decades ago has died in an Oregon prison, officials said Monday. Sebastian Alexander Shaw, 53, died of an undisclosed cause Sunday in the Oregon State Penitentiary, where he was serving three life sentences for murder. An autopsy will be conducted, prison officials said.
OREGON STATE
krcrtv.com

Mountain lion caught on camera in north Redding neighborhood Monday night

REDDING, Calif. — A mountain lion was caught on a security camera wandering around a north Redding neighborhood on Monday night. The video was captured by Leslie Smiles who spotted the lion walking along her back fence at around 7:30 p.m. near the Quartz Hill and Terra Nova Drive area.
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco family faces eviction after nearly quarter century

SAN FRANCISCO - An effort is underway in San Francisco to help a family from being evicted from their home. Housing advocates gathered Tuesday on 23rd Street in Noe Valley to protest what is called an ‘owner move-in eviction’ notice. The family is hoping to remain in the house that...
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy