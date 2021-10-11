CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haken Books Co-Headline Tour of North America with Symphony X

Cover picture for the articleHaken is making its much anticipated return to North America, joining prog metal legends Symphony X on a co-headlining tour in 2022. “We are so excited to get out on the road again at all, but having the honour to do it alongside Symphony X will make it that much more special. We have nothing but the utmost respect for them as progressive metal pioneers and when we were starting out, Symphony X was one of the bands who inspired us to practice our instruments and strive to be better musicians – and still do! We’ve really missed the USA and the fans over there so much over the lockdown period. Getting back over there to see some familiar faces as well as meeting new friends will be an emotional ride. We can’t wait for this Odyssey to begin!”

