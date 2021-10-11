CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Best-Selling Fall Trends On NET-A-PORTER Invite Luxury Into The Everyday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion has the ability to make us feel all sorts of ways: glamorous in a sequined evening dress, comfortable in the perfect white T-shirt, confident in a sky-high pair of platform heels. At the center of NET-A-PORTER’s Fall/Winter 2021 campaign is another way clothing can make us feel: like ourselves. Designed to showcase individuality through fashion, the season’s selection celebrates self-expression. What we choose to wear speaks louder than words — It’s an outward reflection of who we are, and how we want the world to see us.

Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
Robb Report

Meet the French Designer Who Channels 18th-Century Versailles to Create Modern Clothes

Fashion’s penchant for nostalgia ensures that every season includes one throwback or another; recently resurrected styles range from ‘’60s prep to ’70s swagger. But for his latest collection, French designer Pierre-Louis Mascia has thrown it back considerably further—to the 1700s. Produced in collaboration with the Palais Galliera, France’s most esteemed museum of fashion, the capsule collection is a time-warping mashup that makes historic 18th-century threads look very 2021. The collaboration came about after the designer happened to meet with Pascale Gorguet-Ballesteros, the curator overseeing Pallais Galliera’s 18th-century collection. While many designers have drawn inspiration from the museum’s archives, Gorguet-Bollesteros notes that...
WWD

Megan Fox Teams With Boohoo for Fashion Collection

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox is bringing her much-watched style to Boohoo. The actress is teaming with the online retailer for her first fashion collaboration, a collection of 40 pieces that mimic her bold, statement-making style. Fox also teamed with her fashion stylist, Maeve Reilly, on the collection.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the LooksPhotos of Billie Eilish's Style Evolution “I am so excited to announce my first fashion collaboration with Boohoo,” Fox said in a statement. “I feel like I’ve really come into my own over...
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Stars as a Bond Girl for MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 Capsule Collection Campaign

MICHAEL Michael Kors and the 007 James Bond film franchise collaborated on a capsule collection of chic, classic pieces that will make you feel as though you’re a part of the world’s most savant spy crew. The MMK x 007 capsule incorporates the glamour and adventure associated with both the 007 franchise and the lifestyle brand. One of the main attractions of this collection is the 007 signature print Sadler slides. They feature the new gold and black sparkly signature print as well as the collaboration’s name imprinted into the sole. The 11-piece lineup also features pieces like a one-piece swimsuit, a...
Robb Report

L.L. Bean Is Now Selling Its Own Vintage Collectibles on Instagram

L.L. Bean has become the latest American brand to quite literally trade on its heritage. With the launch of its L.L. Bean Pre-Loved collection this morning, the Maine-based maker joins other historic labels like J. Press and Brooks Brothers in selling its own vintage wares to current customers. As anyone who’s ever attended the Brimfield Antique show can tell you, there’s no shortage of vintage Bean out there. In its 109 years in business—106 of which featured a lifetime return policy—L.L. Bean has seeded Goodwills and flea markets from Freeport to Fremont with its pre-owned merchandise. But, this is the first...
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Edges Up in a Lace Bustier, Leather Pants & Classic Pumps on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson brought an edge to the 59th annual New York Film Festival last night for a screening of her film, “The Lost Daughter.” The actress modeled an all-black ensemble from Gucci for the red carpet event on Wednesday, kicking off with a lacy and logo-trimmed bustier; the silhouette came tucked into straight-leg leather pants with a patent finish. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. On her feet, Johnson rounded out the look with classic pumps...
thezoereport.com

The Controversial Spring 2022 Trend I'm Testing Out Now

I’ve never been one for revealing clothing. While I always admired friends who wore plunging necklines, thigh high slits, and micro mini skirts with reckless abandon, it just never felt like me. Perhaps that’s because my style has always erred on the cottagecore side, with voluminous, full-coverage silhouettes being my look of choice. I’ve always been a bit self-conscious about showing too much skin, until I discovered the power of sheer dresses in my mostly modest wardrobe. Perhaps it’s that mesh frocks feel provocative while still allowing for some coverage when utilizing strategic layering. Or perhaps, I’m so sick of 18 months of plush, cozy loungewear, that I’m going for the polar opposite effect. I can’t explain my sartorial loophole, all I know is I’m living for a see-through look — and apparently I’m not alone.
KXAN

Fall Trends With Ramy Brook

Fashion Brand Founder Ramy Brook joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about fall fashion trends. Rosie: “We hate to say it but summer is nearing an end and that means fall fashion is here! Thanks for coming down!“. Ramy: “Thanks for having me! I love Austin!”. Rosie: “So...
AUSTIN, TX
thezoereport.com

The 21 Best Crossbody Bags

The appeal of a purse that lets you stash your wallet, keys, lipstick, and other essentials while leaving your hands free is obvious, so it’s no wonder the best crossbody bags never go out of style. Plus, when the look can range from chic and understated to loud and trend-setting, there’s a lot to play with. Either direction you take, the easy-going style transitions seamlessly from brunch to the office to a night out — hands-free means perfect for dancing, after all.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WGNtv.com

Best Fall hair trends of 2021: Tones, cuts, & accessories

While you stock up on cozy sweaters and fall boots, there’s one other trend you can hop on: this season’s hair trends. Here to walk us through the latest styles are owners and stylists at Meraki Room Chicago – Diana Monteleone and Dani McLaren.
CHICAGO, IL
thezoereport.com

The Easy Styling Trick I Use To Make My Ballet Flats Fall-Appropriate

I've never been one for seasonally appropriate footwear. Sure, I *could* take the easy route and wear comfortably warm boots in the fall and breezy sandals in the summer, but I prefer to give myself more of a challenge by making my favorite shoes transcend seasons, regardless of their intended use. Case in point: ballet flats, which I wear all year round, come snow or sunshine. Sure, they may seem like a warm-weather-only shoe, but hear me out — styling ballet flats for fall (or any of the colder months, really) can be done. All it takes is a few simple tricks.
APPAREL
pix11.com

Venus fall denim trends

It’s getting cooler and it’s time to update your fall fashion! Today we’re talking denim trends, and it’s not just jeans. Fashion expert, Alison Deyette has the latest trends from Venus, which include denim dresses, jumpsuits, blazers and many more styles that you an rock in sizes 2-24. For all these fun, sexy, styles shop atVenus.com and use the promo code NY21 for FREE SHIPPING.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Victoria Beckham Expertly Mixed 3 Wildly Different Colors Together In One Look

Victoria Beckham is a style maven and fashion designer whose creative abilities are unleashed when it comes to pairing various colors together. Fans of Beckham will recognize the designer’s current obsession with radiant-hued outfits, as she transitions her looks from summer into fall. Back on Aug. 7, she experimented with an unexpected combo — a red dress with pale yellow heels. Recently, Beckham wore yet another colorful outfit that was filled with complementary hues: red, yellow, and green. You wouldn’t expect all the shades to work together since they’re not a common match — especially for any neutral-toned minimalists out there — but in usual Beckham fashion, she created a put-together and posh look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TanyaFosterBlog

Fall Trend Alert | Sweater Vest

You may have read HERE that one of the fall trends I’m falling for is the sweater vest, so today I want to show you how to style it. More specifically, I will show you how to take a lightweight dress and use a sweater for a chic fall look. A sweater vest is a great and easy way to take any look and give it a fall vibe, so let’s look at some of my favorites! Check out the full Reel we made for Instagram by clicking HERE.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

20 Surprisingly Gorgeous Fall Boots You Can Buy On Amazon Right Now

The best thing about fall isn't Halloween, or the foliage, or butternut squash soup. No — as every fashion girl knows, the best thing about fall is the fashion: chunky sweaters, oversized scarves, billowy jackets, and of course, boots. But something that even the most sartorially-inclined shoppers might not know is that there are tons of cute fall boots on Amazon — which, if you've been paying attention, is no longer just a destination for stocking up on makeup remover and books.
BEAUTY & FASHION
theforestscout.com

6 Fall Fashion Trends

Around the school, I’m sure you have seen plenty of bright colors, tank tops, and the latest summer trends. As it starts getting colder, and more of us are shopping for our fall closet, here are some fall trends. The Color Brown. The color Brown was super popular last year...
APPAREL
Elle

Net-A-Porter Is Launching A Resale Service And Yes, We're Excited

If you adore luxury fashion as much as you do sustainability then, listen up. From October 1, eco-conscious fashion lovers will be able to buy and sell pre-loved pieces through Net-A-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet in a brand new initiative powered by circular fashion company Reflaunt. The landmark partnership...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Net-a-Porter is embracing resale with new partnership

This autumn, Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet will be teaming up with resale technology provider, Reflaunt in an effort to help their customers shop more sustainably. When it launches later this autumn, customers will be able to sell their pre-loved goods across ready-to-wear, jewellery, bags and shoes. They will...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Masters 2021’s Boldest Trend in a Netted Catsuit & Classic Pumps

Khloe Kardashian gave her take on one of this year’s biggest trends with a designer twist. The media star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her driving-ready attire, buckling up in her Ferrari in an all-black catsuit; the zip-front design featured a coating of Chanel logos and a fishnet-style detailing atop a form-fitting fabric. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits made a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire. As for Khloe,...
BEAUTY & FASHION

