Stir-Fried Eggs with Tomatoes

By Grace Young
tastecooking.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh eggs are an ideal food for stir-frying. Whenever possible I buy free-range eggs from the farmers’ market. Fresh eggs partnered with farm-ripe produce are sublime. In the summer, ripe tomatoes are superb stir-fried with eggs and seasoned with shallots, garlic, and cilantro—a quick, simple meal guaranteed to satisfy. 2...

